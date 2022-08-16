How to achieve the trending mermaid eyeliner in just a few steps

Mermaid eyeliner is all the rage on social media. And it happens that, between Instagram and TikTok, the minivlogs and mini-tutorials on make up multiply.

Fashion girls, amateurs and professional make up artists are increasing the material on how to create incredible, elegant, sensual and stylish trend looks from make-up.

The almond shape slims and intensifies the look. Font. chicmagazine.com

Mermaid eyes: learn how to do this eyeliner trend

The fashionista items include the hit fashion garments, the most stylish cuts and hairstyles and of course, as we said, the trends in makeup.

For this reason, the millions of visits that the “siren eye” look boasts confirm that it is the make-up virus of the moment

And you can also try this technique that will make your eyes look bigger, longer and super sexy.

In tune with clean makeup – which moves away from ornate eyes, false eyelashes, high coverage foundations and exaggerated shadows without showing the skin – this way of doing mermaid-style eye makeup goes hand in hand with natural effects, which They allow the skin to be seen more luminous, natural and moisturized.

This way of looking the eyes became the favorite way of Zendaya, Vannesa Hudgens and Megan Fox to name a few celebrities. The reason is that it gives a sensual air without being as intense and defined as the cat eye. It is almost a variation that lifts the gaze, lengthens the eyes and makes them look more open.



How to achieve perfect mermaid eyes?

It is vital that before starting with the eyes you have worked with concealer and base the rest of the face. The order of the blush and the shadows is after the borderunlike other types of looks.

The purpose of this style is to achieve almond-shaped eyes. Let’s see the steps to achieve it.

First of all you have to create borderr a line running from the tear duct outward at the edge of the mobile eyelid. This line will continue to lengthen the eye shape slightly upwards but not as much as the shorter and more pronounced cat tail shape.

Then, that line will be completed with the drawing of another upper line that crosses diagonally and in a straight line from the tear duct to the upper tip of that tail created at the beginning. You will fill it with borderr to achieve the first part of the mermaid eyes and they will only be complete when you choose a shadow and draw a thick line that accompanies the drawing created above: it can be green, turquoise, French blue or the color you want in contrast to your look or deceived.

It remains to blur with a little highlighter that you will place from the tail of the eyebrow downwards in pearly tones and will give the look that opening so flattering that it will complete the mermaid eye.

You can also give your eye a drop of light with the highlighter and a round-tipped brush right on your tear duct.

Go ahead and play with this border of mermaid eyes and you will see how many looks you can elevate with this simple style to achieve!

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.