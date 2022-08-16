how much does Lady Icardi’s dog carrier cost?

Wanda Nara And Mauro Icardi they left Italy in the last hours after a short stay in Milan. The manager, who in recent days has been at the center of the gossip both for an audio in which she says she wants to divorce and for the shock accusations of the ex-maid (who allegedly reported that she was treated like a slave when she worked for the famous couple) , is back in the news for a detail that has not gone unnoticed.

The latest excess of Wanda Nara

In the past few hours, La Nara has published some Instagram stories in which she can be seen on her private plane in the company of her beloved dog, who joined the family in 2021. However, the curiosity of the followers was the pet carrier chosen by the manager for her dog. Certainly not one in common use, but one designed by the famous Parisian fashion house Louis Vuitton. Wanda is known, she spares no expense even for her friends and her four-legged friends. The luxurious and exclusive accessory, in fact, has a cost of around two thousand six hundred euros. A figure that for many appeared exaggerated, fueling criticism on social media.