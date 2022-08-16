How much does a trip to the Holy Land cost?

Israel.- For Jews, Christians, Muslims, Druze and Baha’is, the Holy Land is a sacred place in the world. Located in Israelit is a geographical territory that includes all the places where biblical scenes took place both in the Old Testament and in the New.

Name Holy Land It refers to a historical and religious fact of sacredness of the earth, where different destinations such as Palestine, Israel, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Turkey, Greece and Crete stand out. Some of the most popular places to visit in the Holy Land are Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth, the Jordan River, the Dead Sea, Mount Sinai, the Sea of ​​Galilee, and the Judean Desert.

The Holy Land is the territory where Jesus was born, grew up, died and was resurrected.which is why it has become an unmissable destination for devotees, a route that is part of Religious Tourism and makes its visitors live one of the most spiritual experiences they have ever had in their lives.

How much does it cost to travel to the Holy Land?

Attractions such as Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Nazareth, Bethlehem, architecture, archeology and nature also characterize the Holy Land. There are several tours with specialized tourism agencies that offer packages to visit the Holy Land departing from Mexico, most of these last more than a week to enjoy every corner of the place.

Visit the Holy Land with a travel agency

Travel agencies offer a complete tour of the Holy Land that includes visits to Tel Aviv, Caesarea, Haifa, Kosh, Hanikra, Galilee, the Sea of ​​Galilee, Nazareth, Cana, Jordan River, Jerusalem, Modern City, Ancient City and much more. for a cost of $1,528 dollars plus $988 dollars for taxes, which is equivalent to $31,113 Mexican pesos and $20,118, or just over $51,000 in total.

It is important to mention that the trips start in Mexico City and do not include a flight to that place. However, the tours include a round-trip flight from CDMX to Israel, arrival and departure transfers, breakfast, entrance fees to the places on the itinerary, dinner in some places, transportation to the different places to visit and lodging for 8 days and 7 nights.

Visit the Holy Land independently

If you want to organize the trip your way, you can also do it independently, although it is important to mention that it can be a bit tedious and stressful. The first thing is to get the flights; departing from CDMX to Israel, the plane trip has a cost of $20,152 Mexican pesoss up to $31,298, depending on the airline taken. The trip lasts 19 hours and 25 minutes and covers 12,549 kilometers.

Lodging in the Holy Land has a cost that ranges from $4,054 up to $14,328 Mexican pesos per night, according to information taken from specialized lodging websites around the world. In Israel, the New Israeli Shekel currency is used, one of these is equivalent to $6 pesos with 27 cents in Mexico, so it is important to find out about the changes from national to international currency. Transportation is also a vital part of the stay and, according to Israeli sites, one hour of transportation by taxi costs 99 Israeli New Shekels, that is, about $620 pesos.

On the other hand, there is the food in Israel; breakfast, lunch and dinner that must be counted when organizing the trip, a meal has an average cost of 60 Israeli New Shekel, around $370 pesos for three daily meals it is $1,110, approximately. Souvenirs and crafts vary their prices.

Until now, the tickets to the tourist attractions that the Holy Land has to visit have not been counted, but different tourism pages recommend taking $1,500 dollars exclusively to pay entrance fees for the places to visit, which is equivalent to about $30,500 Mexican pesos. Without a doubt, the best option is to travel with travel agencies.

