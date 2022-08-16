How did Alex Rodríguez react when he found out about his marriage?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been officially husband and wife for a few days and the whole world is wondering what Alex Rodríguez thinks, who was about to become JLo’s husband.

After their first romance did not work out, 18 years later, JLo and Ben Affleck got married and are experiencing one of their best personal stages. “We did it. Love is beautiful, love is kind, and it just so happens to be patient. Twenty year old patient…it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One that we dreamed of for a long time and another that we made a reality,” he said. Jennifer Lopez through a statement.

According to a source told the portal ‘Us Weekly’, Alex Rodríguez, former partner of the Bronx Diva, explained that the former baseball player has no resentments towards JLo and, quite the contrary, wishes her all the best in this new stage.

“He is happy for her and happy that she is with the person she should be with. He is now in a new relationship and he is happy too. He is traveling all the time. He’s really focused on the family, his career and what’s going on. He respects her and really wishes her the best, “they indicated in the middle.

Alex Rodríguez spoke for the first time after his break with JLo

After a year of their separation, Alex Rodríguez spoke publicly about his romance with Jennifer López. “I told some of my colleagues here the other day, she is the most talented human being I have ever met. The hardest worker. And I think she is the best live artist in the world today,” he stated.

