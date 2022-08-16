“House of the Dragon”: who is who in the new HBO series?

Meet the characters and actors of “House of the Dragon”, the new HBO series | Photo: AFP

“House of the Dragon” is the anticipated series of HBO based on the novels of the American writer George R.R. Martinwhich has a luxury cast to tell the story before Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister.

What will “House of the Dragon” be about?

According to what has been disclosed, “House of the Dragon” will feature Aegon’s conquest, spanning from the conquest to the dance of the dragonswhat is civil war Targaryensan event that marked the beginning of the end of the dynasty and its reign.

The New serie directed by Clare Kilner, Geeta Patel, Miguel Sapochnik and Greg Yaitanes is based on “Fire & Blood” of George RR Martin, who announced a sequel to Jon Snow, and will reach the platform hbo max worldwide next August 21 with 10 chapters premiering every Sunday.

“House of the Dragon” tells the story of House Targaryens and stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

Who’s who in the new HBO series?

Rhaenyra Targaryen – Emma D’Arcy

The Queen Rhaenyra Targaryens will be the main character of “House of the Dragon“, who is the “chosen heiress of King Viserys; a dragon rider who grew up hoping to become the first ruling queen of Westeros,” according to the description of HBO.

Photo: Digital Latin America, LLC

The one in charge of giving life to Rhaenyra it is Emma D’Arcy, known for the film “They Heard Him Shout Allahu Akbar”, directed by Nadia Latif, as well as for her performances in Amores Prohibidos, Truth Seekers and Misbehaviour. Her role in this series will be the first big challenge of her career.

Daemon Targaryens – Matt Smith

Daemon Targaryens he is the dragon-riding warrior and is the younger brother of King Viserys. HBO describes him as the Prince of the City and will play a key role in the development of “House of the Dragon” heading to the Dance of the Dragons.

Photo: Digital Latin America, LLC

This character will be played by matt smith, who recently appeared in the movie Morbius, starring Jared Leto. In addition, she has participated in series such as “Dr. Who” and “The Crown”, as well as in other films such as Mystery of Soho and Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalkers.

Alicent Hightower – Olivia Cooke

Alicent Hightower she is the “Daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She grew up in the Red Keep, close to the king and his inner circle; she possesses both courtly grace and keen political acumen,” according to the description of HBO.

Photo: Digital Latin America, LLC

After appearing in “Ready Player One,” directed by Steven Spielberg, Olivia Cooke was confirmed forHouse of the Dragon” on December 11, 2020. The actress has participated in series such as Bates Motel and was part of films such as “Sound of metal” and “Thoroughbred”.

Viserys I–Paddy Considine

“Viserys he was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, on the High Council of Harrenhal. A warm, kind and decent man, Viserys wishes only to carry on the legacy of his grandfather, but good men do not necessarily make great kings,” he says. HBO.

Photo: Digital Latin America, LLC

Paddy Considine He has appeared in films such as “Dead Man Shoe’s” and “Tyrannosaurus”. His appearance in “House of the Dragon” is seen as a revelation in the Hollywood industry, as he will play one of the most important characters in this prequel series.

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen – Eve Best

Rhaenys Targaryens is described by HBO as a dragonrider and wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Queen That Never Was” was ruled out as heir to the throne by the High Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viseryssimply for being a man.

Photo: Digital Latin America, LLC

Eve Best joins the universe George R.R. Martin as a member of House Targaryen in “House of the Dragon“. The actress has stood out in the British industry, although this will mean an important leap in her career, as it is the most renowned project in which she has participated.

Mysaria – Sonoya Mizuno

Mysaria she arrived in Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can remember, and could have withered… but instead she became the prince’s most trusted, and least likely, ally. Daemon Targaryensthe heir to the throne.

Photo: Digital Latin America, LLC

Sonoya Mizuno comes to the cast of “House of the Dragon” after having participated in the films “Ex-Machina” and “Annihilation”, where he shared the screen with Natalie Portman. HBO welcomed him to the cast, sharing this experience with other world-class actors.

Otto Hightower – Rhys Ifans

Otto Hightower it is The Hand of the King, who loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his kingdom. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the kingdom is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.. HBO did not miss the opportunity to introduce this character in the new series.

Photo: Digital Latin America, LLC

Rhys Ifans arrives at “House of Dragons” after participating in two of the most successful film franchises in the world, as he appeared in Harry Potter as the father of Luna Lovegood, and was the main villain of The Amazing Spiderman. He will now join the universe of George R.R. Martin.

Corlys Velaryon – Steve Toussaint

Corlys Velaryon is the Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen, “The Sea Serpent” is the most famous navigator in the history of Poniinte. He transformed his family into a powerful noble house that is even richer than the Lannisters and claims to have the largest army in the world. This is how he describes it HBO.

Photo: Digital Latin America, LLC

With titles like Flight of Wrath and Small Axe, Steve Toussaint will participate in “House of the Dragon” with a choice that generated controversy among the fans of the franchise; however, this actor will bring experience to the cast of one of the most anticipated series of 2022.

Criston Cole – Fabien Frankel

According to HBOBe Christopher Cole he is of Dornish descent and is the common son of the Lord of Blackhaven’s butler. He has no right to land or titles; all he has in his name is his honor and his supernatural skill with a sword.

Photo: Digital Latin America, LLC

Fabien Frankel is, mostly, a theater actor who will climb a rung in his career by participating in “House of the Dragon“. The young actor completes a cast full of experience, talent and youth for a highly anticipated series.