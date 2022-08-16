Hollywood’s All-Time Shortest Weddings: Jennifer Lopez, Nicolas Cage, Kim Kardashian, and More

Image Credit: Chris Weeks / AP / Shutterstock

While there are many marriages that have stood the test of time in Hollywood, there are a few that simply weren’t meant to last. Some couples simply go their separate ways, realize they weren’t meant to be, or something far more dramatic happens to make two stars pull away. Jennifer Lopez she once had a short-lived marriage, but it’s proof that true love can go far beyond a failed marriage. She got married for the fourth time Ben Affleck and the famous couple prepares to host a big party to celebrate. We thought it would be a good idea to check out some of the shortest celebrity weddings of all time.

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike she really redefined the term “quick marriage” with their whirlwind relationship. The National treasure icon asked for the annulment of his fourth wife just four days after he got married in Las Vegas and he was serious about the breakup. The actor, then 55, and the makeup artist, then 34, applied for a marriage license in Nevada on March 23, 2019, but when Nic came to pick her up on March 27, she asked for cancellation papers instead! Nic claimed he “lacked understanding” of what was going on when he said “I do” to her girlfriend because she had “drunk to the point of drunkenness,” according to documents obtained by The explosion. He also accused his then fiancée of failing to disclose “the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person” and of failing to disclose her alleged “criminal history”. Therefore, Nicolas claimed that this marriage would be a “fraud”.

“Nic did what he did,” Erika said of the condemned marriage for the first time. “We will not reconcile or get back together. Nic could have come to me and talked to me, not humiliate me publicly. I’m hurt and mistreated, it’s unfair, but the case is closed and my lawyer won’t let me speak until we’re done.

Nicholas and Erika got a legal divorce two months later, on May 31st. The documents, which were obtained from TMZshowed that Nic failed to get the annulment and “decided to divorce the old way”.

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd

Long before her engagement Alessio Rodriguez ended in April 2021, Jennifer Lopezunion with Cris Judd it ended quickly enough. Cris was J.Lo’s backup dancer before they decided to take their professional relationship to a new level. After a whirlwind romance, the two married in September 2001. Unfortunately, the couple divorced less than a year after saying “I do.” The former couple’s divorce was finalized in June 2002.

Cris’ father gave an interview in 2002 in which he blamed the breakup Ben AffleckJ.Lo started dating once they met on set Lilies. Cris himself was willing to let the past be the past. He talked about his failed relationship with J.Lo in a 2013 episode of Oprah: where are they now?for HuffPost.

“During the time we were separated and were going through [the] divorce, I was getting a lot of calls for an interview and of course everyone wants to know the dirt on your marriage and what went wrong, ”Cris said. “And I never wanted to because it’s nobody’s business.”

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Another marriage that probably comes to mind is Kim Kardashian and star of the NBA Kris Humphriesunion of short duration. Kim and Kris, of course, only lasted 72 days. The couple dated for seven months, got engaged and had a fairytale wedding in August 2011, just three months later, which aired on Keeping up with the Kardashians. But in October 2011, Kim filed for divorce. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in June 2013, shortly before the birth of Kim’s first child with Kanye West.

Kim spoke candidly about when she knew marriage wasn’t going to work out during her May 2017 appearance See what happens live! with Andy Cohen. “I didn’t even do that at the time, I just thought, ‘Holy shit, I’m 30. You better put it together; I better get married. ‘ I think a lot of girls do that, they freak out and think they’re getting old and they have to figure it out, ”she said. “But I knew, like, [by the] honeymoon wouldn’t work.

Kris dealt with divorce in a long while for The player’s forum released in March 2019. I should have known what I was getting into, ”he admitted. “I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change. But the only thing that really bothers me is every time people say my marriage was fake. There is certainly a lot in that world that isn’t quite real. But our real relationship was 100% real. When it became clear it wasn’t working… what can I say? It sucked. It’s never easy to get over the embarrassment of such a thing – with your friends, with your family… but when you play so publicly, in front of the world, it’s a whole other level. It was brutal ”.

Britney Spears and Jason Allen Alexander

Britney Spears has some celebs on this mileage beats list. Her marriage in 2004 to a childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander lasted a good 55 hours. The couple were drunk in Vegas and decided to hitchhike to a drive-thru chapel. It was overturned following a petition to the court alleging that Britney “lacked understanding of her actions”.

Jason rethought the brief wedding in a July 2021 episode of Toxic: the story of Britney Spears podcast. “We felt like this was a way that would tie us together, no matter how separate we are. They were married. You can’t not get us reunited, ”she said, before saying what would happen after the Las Vegas wedding. “We left, consumed the wedding in a limo on the way back to the hotel and then when we got back to the hotel – ‘Hey, guess what? They were married! ‘ and everyone freaked out and nobody was happy. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is about to get interesting.’ “

In June 2022, Jason tried to ruin Britney’s marriage to Sam Asghari at his home in California. It was live streamed by going to Britney’s house and asking about the wedding. “Britney Spears invited me here. She is my first wife, my only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to ruin the wedding, ”she said in a video she recorded. He was subsequently arrested outside the singer’s home. Jason was convicted of aggravated trespassing and beatings and was sentenced to 128 days in Ventura County Jail. Britney also received a three-year restraining order against Jason.