Hollywood actresses and actors who launched into the series

There was a time, many seasons ago, when the fact that a recognized and even award-winning Hollywood star decided to embark on the adventure of starring in a series was news. And not only that, but that could also be the center of the promotional campaign with the classic and effective filler, at least to get your head out between so many premieres, of ‘the series of…’. However, at this stage of production, that a actor or actress to which the viewer has associated with the cinema starred in a series It does not always work as a claim or as a guarantee of anything. Tell Sharon Stone or Naomi Watts, for example.

That said, this season some of the best series that have been seen have had actors and actresses on their lineup who have walked the Oscars carpet in their best clothes and now they do so for the TV awards too. One of them, Julia Roberts, gave a somewhat comical-absurd approach and very different from the Watergate scandal. Roberts, who a few years ago starred in the unique Homecoming (Amazon Prime Video), is the one who shines the most in Gaslit as Martha Mitchel, wife of prosecutor John Mitchell, who is also played by the Oscar winner Sean Penn.

These serialized adventures by Roberts, who appeared in an episode of friends and in one of Corruption in Miami time ago, they are recent. As is also that of Colin Firth in The Staircase (hbo max), a series that is fully involved in another real case, perhaps less scandalous than that of the espionage of the Republicans on the Democrats, but which also monopolized many (sensationalist) headlines at the time. Firth, who is television history with his version of Darcy from the nineties, got into the complex skin of Michael Peterson, a writer and aspiring political representative accused of killing his wife, played by a no less outstanding Tony Collette. His is not a simple character. However, the British actor manages to make a story believable that, however real it may be, has so many twists and turns and bizarre moments that with another actor the same would not have materialized.

With Firth it happens as with J K Simmonsthe master/tyrant/torturer of whiplash He doesn’t usually miss the shot. In counter part (HBO Max) doubled. In Invincible (Amazon Prime Video) she lends her voice to a character very much in line with Fletcher, due to his level of sadism, for which he received the golden statuette. And in veronica mars Add quality points. In addition, Simmons moves like a fish in water in the world of the series, where he lavishes much more than some colleagues. In 2020 he premiered with Chris Evans defend Jacob (Apple TV+) and in 2021, Goliath (Amazon Prime Video) with Billy Bob Thornton. His last job was night sky (Amazon Prime Video), a complex science fiction series where he shared the limelight with sissy spacek which unfortunately has not been renewed for a second season.

Sometimes it’s right and sometimes it’s not.

Like the canceled Simmons and Spacek, but with a lower quality, they did not turn out well either gypsythat series with naomi watts for Netflix in 2017 that passed without making too much noise, and Mosaicwith Sharon Stone for hbo max. Both focused the force of their plot on them. His problem (one of them) was that the interest was diluted as the chapters passed. Fiascos that did not dissuade them from continuing to bet on the format. The first is part of the cast of the return of Twin Peaks Y the loudest voice. The second was placed under the orders of Ryan Murphy in Ratcheted (2020) and can be seen in The Flight Attendant.

The eternal Oscar nominee Amy Adams she also indulged in intensity as the scarred, alcoholic journalist Camille Preaker and was considered by the Emmys for Open wounds (hbo max). A Kate Winslet not only was she awarded for her performance in Mare of Easttown (2021), but his series, which with another actress might have gone unnoticed, was one of the best of last year. Nominated is in this edition Michael Keatonsuperb in dopesicka review of the largest opiate crisis caused by a pharmaceutical whose consequences are still kicking in the United States.

Although most of those named so far were separately, there are two recent series that managed to bring together a cast of those who are called flashy. In Big Little Lies (HBO Max) joined Reese witherspoon, Laura Dern Y Nicole Kidman. The series was going to be a limited, one-season run. The success was such that they decided to continue and joined the party no more and no less than meryl streep. Kidman has repeated with David E Kelley, architect of that drama of high society mothers with murder included. together they rolled The Undoing (hbo max) signing up Hugh grant (which had previously premiered the curious A very English scandal and they did it again Nine Perfect Stranges (Amazon Prime Video). All of them with the argument of rich people with problems. That yes, in this last one who stood out was not Kidman, but the couple formed by Melissa McCarthy Y bobby cannavale.

Another that added names and more names, although it later turned out to be a real fiasco, was the one released just a few months ago The First Lady (Movistar Plus+). She had good material on her hands (the story of three of the first ladies with the juiciest biographies) and three first-rate actresses. And, even so, she did not go beyond that, with a lot of promise and little effectiveness. Viola Davis like Michelle Obama and Gillian Anderson like Eleanor Roosevelt did not convince. The only one that was saved in the devastating criticism was michelle pfeiffer like Betty Ford.

To close, three series of Jude Law, The Young Pope, The New Pope Y The third day –all available at hbo max–; that adventure killing Nazis Al Pacino call hunters (Amazon Prime Videos) and Anthony Hopkins letting himself be seen in the always enigmatic Westworld (HBO Max), even if he jumped off the ship early.