his fierce fight against alcoholism

summer couple, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They were seen together again boarding a private plane at the Van Nuys airport bound for New York. On the plane, they were accompanied by the actor’s three children; Violet, Seraphine Y Samuel that he shares with his ex, the actress Jennifer Garner and the two children of López; Emme Y Maxwhom he had during his marriage with Mark Anthony . The reason for his trip was none other than to celebrate Ben’s 50th birthday. The trip came weeks after the couple celebrated Lopez’s 53rd birthday in Paris, which also served as a romantic honeymoon and family vacation. After this, Jen talked about how her husband’s admiration affects her. “Ben tells me, ‘I like you when you don’t have anything on. No hair, no makeup, just you in your own skin.’ He really appreciates me. And that makes me feel safe and beautiful. It is the essence of love.”

A hopeless romantic, Affleck began his first relationship with his school sweetheart. Cheyenne Rothman, who directed him in the 2004 short ‘Release the Kraken’, with whom he was from 1990 to 1997. She stayed by his side during the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Chasing Amy’, Ben’s first film as a lead. That same year, the actor won the Oscar for best screenwriter with his film ‘Good Will Hunting’, which he also played. Months later he met Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom Affleck fell madly in love, and ended up with Rothman. The duo, Affleck and Paltrow, starred in two movies over the course of their three-year on-and-off relationship. She won an Oscar for her role as an aspiring actress in “Shakespeare in Love,” which the two filmed together. After their breakup, Ben wanted to focus entirely on his work, until he met Jennifer Lopez on the set of the movie ‘Gigli’.

The communion of their name, Bennifer, in the spring of 2002, would mark them forever and add pressure to a relationship linked by very fine threads. He wrote her letters published in industry magazines and she dedicated songs to him. Both spoke Spanish, both came from devastating childhoods, both dreamed of success. It was a love born on the left bank of Hollywood.

They got engaged in November, postponed their wedding in September, and ended a year later with the actress broken in grief. “It was genuine love, it was the first time I really suffered for love,” she said. Ben even starred in the famous ‘Jenny from the Block’ video which he would later say he regretted shooting it. Stars of thousands of covers, the couple have been mocked since their beginnings (when T-shirts with the title of their film ‘Gigli’ were distributed as a gift to whoever finished seeing it in theaters). The rejection of their relationship is based on the fact that Affleck, one of the most attractive men in Hollywood, has ended up being the object of desire of the most successful Latin artist in history. A woman marked by her Latin roots that even, it is not clear, would have forced her to sign a document to have sexual relations a minimum of four times a week. The siege on this couple is not new, it comes from behind, when the pressure of the media made them break up.

Of changeable temperament, Affleck’s bad mood is the product of his recognized alcoholism that has made him explode publicly on several occasions. born as Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California, Ben is the son of a Harvard-trained elementary school teacher and an aspiring screenwriter who “spent most of his time unemployed and drunk,” as he himself told ‘The Hollywood Reporter. ‘Two years ago. “I drank all day, every day” and it was a relief for him and his younger brother, Casey, when he separated from his mother. His father spent two years living homeless in Boston, until he was rescued after filming ‘Good Will Hunting’. At the end of his relationship with Lopez, at the beginning of the millennium, Jennifer Gardner crossed his life. The actress fell in love with Ben during the filming of ‘Pearl Harbor’ and suffered from Ben’s rejection. When they confirmed her relationship during the presentation of ‘Daredevil’, it was already clear that Affleck had made the decision to marry her. They celebrated with a family wedding on the Turks and Caicos Island.

With the projection towards the success of his career as an actor and director, Affleck increasingly succumbed to his addictions and in 2017 Garner took him to a rehabilitation center. “I wish it hadn’t happened and that my children hadn’t seen it,” he told The New York Times in February 2020 when he spoke of stolen photos of him staggering in the street. Sober, at last, Ben had an affair with Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas during the pandemic, but the age difference and the actor’s lifestyle ended up separating them. It was then that Ben approached Lopez again. A new attempt that ended in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas last July. This August 15 Ben Affleck turns 50, in a moment of personal rebirth. His wife Jennifer Lopez and their five children celebrated with a big party in New York organized by the Puerto Rican singer in a luxurious mansion in Manhattan. Life seems to start anew for both of them.

Since his career took off in the early 2000s, Ben Affleck has become a favorite on the big screen. Now, after two decades of triumphs and a kind of personal setbacks, the actor is preparing to return to the cinema and win back the hearts of his audience with his great performances.