Here’s what we already know about Khloé Kardashian’s (and Tristan Thompson) new baby

The best kept secret of the Kardashian family is the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child, a true mystery since its gestation. They revealed that they would become parents for the second time through surrogacy, a baby that was conceived in November although they broke up in January – when it was revealed that he had had a child with another woman. Perhaps for this reason they preferred to report that they were expecting a new baby until almost his birth, all this coupled with the requirements of the script of the family reality show. So, weeks after his arrival in the world, What do we know about the new Thompson-Kardashian baby?

It’s a boy

Not a mention on social networks, only through his representatives and ‘serious’ media to confirm that he was born in early August and that it is a boy.

As it is called?

In the United States, the registration of babies should not be done as quickly as in Spain, so choosing their names is not a matter of urgency. Thus, as some media reveal, Khloé would not have decided yet and would be meditating because he wants it to be “the right one”. Maybe he doesn’t want it to happen to him like his sister Kylie, who named her youngest son Wolf and later regretted it. The thing is, the world still doesn’t know what this little guy is called.