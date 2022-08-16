He wants to come to Chivas! Efraín Álvarez cries out for minutes and asks the Los Angeles Galaxy to leave Guadalajara

Efraín Álvarez, offensive midfielder for the Los Angeles Galaxy, is not satisfied with the amount of minutes he has received so far in the Major League Soccer (MLS) season, for which he has already requested his departure.

Los Angeles Galaxy attacking midfielder Efraín Álvarez, revealed that he is not satisfied with the number of minutes he has received so far in the 2022 season of Major League Soccer (MLS), for which he has already requested his departure from the team and One of the favorite destinations of the young Mexican-American would be the Chivas de Guadalajara in the MX League, as he confessed at the beginning of the monthwhen he faced the rojiblancos in the opening round of the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase.

The main staff of the Sacred Flock, meanwhile, met this Monday with an evening training session on his return to the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valle, to begin preparations for his next commitment: against Necaxa at the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes, corresponding to Matchday 10 of the 2022 Openingstill with the pending mission of conquering his first championship victory.

Efraín Álvarez, barely 20 years old, is one of the Mexican-Americans who has generated the most expectations in recent times, but is going through an irregular season in the MLS due to the lack of minutes with the galactic franchise. A note from AS referred to information from the AS USA Latino reporter in Los Angeles, Rodrigo Serrano, who announced that the attacker “I would not look badly on leaving the institution of Dignity Health Sports Park at the end of the current campaign and Liga MX is the option that is most contemplated for its future“.

Chivas de Guadalajara would be the main destination and the most attractive for the attacking midfielder, who He has already fulfilled his dream of facing the favorite team in his family and in which they won 2-0 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which raised the curtain on the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase, to join other Mexican-Americans such as Isaác Brizuela or Miguel Ángel Ponce. Although the Sacred Flock had competition, since the Puebla club appeared in the market to request information on the footballer’s availability.

Álvarez accumulates only five complete games of the 24 participations that he has added this season with the Los Angeles franchise, with 11 starts and 6 as a substitute, in addition, he registers three goals and three assists. Chivas de Guadalajara and Los Angeles Galaxy maintain good institutional relations after specifying in the recent past the transfer of midfielder Uriel Antuna, who is currently in Cruz Azul.

