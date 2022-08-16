He made the arrival of striker Michael Estrada official

The Blue Cross Machine officially announced the hiring of the Ecuadorian striker Michael Estradawho was already in Liga MX with the Red Devils of Toluca.

Estrada becomes a new reinforcement of the cement squad and immediately emerges as a man who will fight in an important way for ownership in the Cruz Azul forward.

The team of Blue Cross announced this Wednesday through the official Twitter account the official confirmation of the signing of Michael Estrada, who at 26 will have a second chance in the MX League.

The Ecuadorian did not have the best stage in the mls, where he was for a year and a half with DC United, but in Cruz Azul he hopes to recover his good times that he experienced particularly in his first year with Toluca.

Michael Estrada had a total of 59 appearances with the Devils where he scored a total of 12 touchdowns.

ALREADY REGISTERED IN LIGA MX

Ecuadorian striker Michael Estrada is already registered in the MX League and with it it could be an option from this very Wednesday when Machine face the Xolos of Tijuana.

Given the lack of a goal from the cement forwards, it is not ruled out that Estrada could at least go to the bench for this mid-week game that the Cruz Azul team will have.

