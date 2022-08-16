He is from Entre Ríos, lives in Spain and recorded a film with Adam Sandler: “I don’t think so until today”

Santiago Kuster is 37 years old. Born and raised in Paraná, like thousands of boys and girls in the city, he grew up playing basketball in a neighborhood club. In her case, she was at Olimpia, where her father knew how to be president. Over time, she would discover that another of her passions was in acting. And fate would have a unique opportunity in store for him, which would unite his love for oranges and his desire to stand out in front of the cameras. And it would be with a plus: shoot a scene, nothing more and nothing less than the renowned Hollywood actor, Adam Sandler.

It all happened a year ago, in August 2021, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, where Santiago has lived for three years. Until there he came to do an internship, but ended up staying. “An opportunity came up, I signed up and it was my turn here. I have Spanish citizenship, so it was all a little easier. Shortly after being here, the pandemic came and I ended up staying. Today I live and work here, although I don’t rule out returning to Argentina at some point,” he explained to The uncovering.

Kuster discovered his love for the tables in Paraná, shortly before going to study Business Administration in Córdoba: “I did something very amateur. In Córdoba I already started studying theatre, I did castings and participated in some films. That’s when I realized that it was my thing and I tried to dedicate myself fully to that. When I had to come, I brought a reel and I put it in production companies, I tried to move quickly so that they knew me”.

One of those production companies summoned Santiago to play an extra on a shoot. In this context, they told him that there would be a job opportunity in a few months, within the framework of a North American blockbuster. It was about Hustle (translated into Spanish as “Claw”), a film that would star Adam Sandler, famous for performances in films like Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison.

The film, just under two hours, was released on June 3 of this year and five days later it arrived on Netflix. It is the story of a talent scout, Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler), who works for the Philapdephia 76ers – an NBA franchise that knew how to have great basketball glories like Allen Iverson among its ranks – and who constantly fails in his search for a new prospect. for the team. By chance, in Spain, he meets Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez, professional player), and begins to work to train him to the extent that the institution needs him. In between, there are work problems, family dramas and obstacles that they must overcome together to reach the goal of playing in the best league in the world.

For basketball lovers, the film is priceless. Numerous stars from the best leagues in the world appear in them, especially from the NBA: from Dirk Nowitzki -German, idol of the Dallas Mavericks- to Kyle Lowry -Miami Heat-; Aaron Gordon -Denver Nuggets-; Seth Curry -Brooklyn Nets- and Kenny Smith –former player and current commentator for TNT-. In addition, glories of Spanish basketball such as “La Bomba” Navarro -member of the generation that won the 2006 World Cup and the double silver medal in Beijing 2008 and London 2012- or Sergio Scariolo -coach with whom La Roja won the championship of the World in 2019, beating Argentina in the final. There are even mentions linked to the Argentine Emanuel Ginóbili, four-time NBA champion with San Antonio and Olympic champion in 2004.

“The day I was called to work on the film, I was shooting hoops with a friend from Paraná who had come to visit me. I love basketball, I played it and I’m crazy about the NBA. I mean, everything was given Santiago said. What he didn’t know, until he got to the shoot, was that his particular scene would be hand in hand with Sandler himself: “When they told me I started to shake, I couldn’t believe it. Until today I don’t believe it. Five or six days later we recorded and everything went very well. I didn’t go in ‘I’m coming to take a selfie’ mode either, but I took it seriously and went to work, to do what I knew. But I felt very comfortable. “

Rolling also allowed him to contact the Hollywood star: “He treated me super well. He asked me if I was Spanish, I told him I was Argentine. I gave him a Marcelo Milanesio shirt (historic player of the National League, Cordovan, former Argentine National Team) and the news went viral so much that I ended up in an interview talking crossed with Marcelo and we agreed to get together to eat when I go to Argentina. In fact, he told me that he is going to give me another jersey.”

Part of the scene he shot with Sandler was edited out. However, Santiago was satisfied with the end result: “I would have paid to do it, so I’m not complaining. In fact I got paid. Not an exorbitant sum as some would believe -400 euros- but enough based on a shoot of that caliber. He gave me exposure, he gave me experience and allowed me to show myself. I couldn’t take a picture of myself, in fact they took a couple of very bad ones, but I’m not complaining.”

Naturally, appearing in a film with a worldwide reach, the repercussion was great: “They wrote to me from friends from Paraná to relatives, including people from here who had no idea that I was participating and when they saw the film they found out. It’s really crazy, because I watched it with my friends and when it ended, we started looking for my scene with subtitles in various languages. It is incredible to know that there was a person who in Italian or in Ukrainian took care of dubbing my scene”.

And now? “I plan to go to Madrid to study theater. I’m still seeing how I can exploit this issue well, how I channel it in terms of work. Here we are in the summer, there is a break and everything is half stopped. Meanwhile, I continue training alongside myself job, as a waiter in a five-star hotel,” explained Santiago, the man from Paraná who was shooting hoops one day and recording with Adam Sandler the next. A unique opportunity, which he did not miss.