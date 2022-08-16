He barely debuted at Feyenoord and the player who makes Giménez’s life impossible

The player who would make life impossible for Giménez

August 15, 2022 10:54 p.m.

Following striker Santiago Giménez’s debut with Feyenoord, the Dutch team ended up level with no goals. With the presence of the Mexican on the court, one of the players would not be entirely comfortable with the arrival of the former Cruz Azul.

In a specific play in which Santiago Giménez was able to open the scoring, striker Jens Toornstra, and team captain, preferred to do the individual and not allow the young Mexican striker to show off this because he would envy Chaquito.

According to several newspapers, forward Jens Toornstra could be leaving the club next season and Santiago Giménez would be his possible replacement, hence the player’s envy of the Mexican.

What opinion did the DT of Feyenoord give about Giménez?

In a press conference, the coach, Arne Slot, stressed that he liked the work of the Mexican striker Santiago Giménez and that he hopes that he will establish himself in the game system very soon.