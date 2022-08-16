Google ranking in Chile: these are the favorite movies of the moment

The first film projection in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching the cinema has been totally transformed, proof of this is Google.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Google and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular of Google Chile.

1. Sonic 2: The Movie

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is dying to prove that he has the makings of a true hero, but Robotnik returns with a new partner Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations, but Sonic is not alone, Tails will help him.

two. fifty shades freed

Believing they have left the shadows of the past behind, Christian and Anastasia enjoy their relationship and their life full of luxury. But just when Ana begins to relax, new threats appear that put her happiness at risk.

3. The lost City

A lonely romance novelist on tour with the cover model for her latest book finds herself embroiled in an attempted kidnapping that leads them both on a fiery jungle adventure.

Four. the bad guys

Five notorious villains: Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula, who have spent a lifetime together pulling off grand heists.

5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

After four years of abandonment of the Jurassic World tourist complex, Isla Nublar is only inhabited by the surviving dinosaurs. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to come to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs on the island.

6. Gru 3. Despicable Me

Gru has been fired. He has lost his job because he has let the supervillain Balthazar Bratt escape, a child star from the 80s who lost everything with the arrival of puberty and has been creating chaos throughout the planet. Also, Gru is going to meet his twin brother Dru de him and will have to decide if he is ready to continue the family tradition of engaging in crime and join forces to pull off one last heist. Although he has left that life behind… will Gru become a villain again?

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Peter Parker is unmasked and therefore is unable to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

8. The minions

The history of The Minions goes back to the beginning of time. They began as unicellular yellow organisms that evolved through time, always putting themselves at the service of the most despicable masters. Facing their inability to support these masters – from the T. Rex to Napoleon – the Minions end up finding themselves alone and fall into a deep depression. However, one of them, named Kevin, has a plan. Accompanied by rebellious Stuart and lovable Bob, he embarks on an exciting journey to find a boss to serve, the terrifying Scarlet Overkill. They will go from the frozen Antarctica, to the New York City in the sixties, to end up in the London of the same time, where they will have to face the greatest challenge to date: saving the Minion race from annihilation.

9. fifty shades darker

As Christian wrestles with her inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

10. The Weight of Talent

Nicolas Cage plays himself in this wacky action-comedy. The fictional version of Cage is a broke actor who is forced to accept a million dollar offer to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire superfan (Pedro Pascal). But things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the award-winning actor must take on the role of his life: Nick Cage.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Google in the age of streaming

Although with less impact than its rivals, the internet giant is also looking to enter streaming with Google TV. (Google)

google play is a digital distribution platform for mobile applications that uses the Android operating system; Likewise, it is an online store operated by the Google company that allows its users to download applications from games, music, books, magazines, movies and more.

Among the services offered by the internet giant is the application google tv (for the United States, Spain and Mexico) and Play Movies (in Latin American countries), through which users can watch movies and series purchased through Google Play.

It should be noted that films can be bought or rented, while in the case of series, seasons or episodes are not available for rent. The content can also be downloaded so that the subscriber can view it later without the need for internet access.

Play Movies is located available in more than 60 countries, while Google TV is only available on 15; In addition, the service to watch series is only available in the United States, Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom.

It was in August 2008 when Google launched its Android Market for paid applications in the United States and the United Kingdom; four years later, in 2012, the company relaunched the service and changed it to the name Google Play, which at that time it had a base of 450 thousand applications.

Subsequently, Google Play has undergone various changes such as adding PayPal payment, adding the Google Play Games section, prohibiting cryptocurrency mining applications, and placing more emphasis on the evaluation of children’s content with the “Teacher Approved” section. .

According to 2018 figures, Google had on its record 2.5 billion active Android devices and 2 billion monthly users on Google Play, which ultimately accumulated 115 billion downloads in the store in those 12 months.

