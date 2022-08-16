Goodbye to Wolgang Petersen, the mind behind ‘Das Boot’, ‘The Neverending Story’ and ‘Troy’

the german filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen He died last Friday, August 12 at 81 due to pancreatic cancer at his residence in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, as confirmed on Tuesday by specialized media such as dead line either Variety. The news was confirmed by his producer who said that at the time of his death he was in the arms of his second wife Maria Antoinette, 51 years old, and with whom he married in 1978 (his first wife was the German actress Ursula Sieg, from 1970 to 1978).

The filmmaker was born in Emden, Germany, on March 14, 1941. He attended the Gelehrtenschule des Johanneums, Hamburg’s oldest educational institution, from 1953 to 1960. In the 1960s he directed plays at the Ernst Deutsch Theater in Hamburg. After studying theater in Berlin and Hamburg, he attended the Berlin Film and Television Academy (1966-70).

In a 2016 interview, Petersen said that his love of film began as a child in 1950s Germany. “All these American films came to Germany after the war and I was mesmerized by the American specialty cinema being westerns. My boy and my movie was Gary Cooper in High Noon. It shocked me as a little boy to see a man, who is scared and about to leave when these three guys come out of jail to chase him down and kill him, turns around and does it anyway,” he said.





The director started out in Germany making television movies, earning his first such credit in 1965 and making these films steadily from 1971 to 1978. While working on the popular German television series tattoomet and worked for the first time with the actor Jurgen Prochnowwho would appear in several of his films, including as the captain of the submarine in Das Boot (known in Latin America as Boat either The submarine, according to the translation of each country), the film that catapulted him to glory. “Many directors have their only film. It’s the one that changed everything for you and that people will talk about forever. I’m lucky to have that movie,” he once said.

what did i have Das Boot what made it special? he was asked in another interview: “First of all, I think the fact that the world was forced to relate or even identify with the Nazis in a submarine was something quite unusual, and the film succeeded in the end. At first, when the film was first shown in Los Angeles, it read on the screen: ‘Out of 40,000 German submarines, 30,000 died.’ There was great applause. They thought it was good that they died. At the end of the film, after two and a half hours, everyone applauded and there was a standing ovation. The film changed this hostile audience. That is a quality of the film to show that war is war and that young people die for horrible reasons, ”he said about his film.

Das Boot (1981) was the harrowing story of life aboard a German submarine during World War II. What was great about the film was that Petersen pulled off the unlikely feat of making the audience feel for the common men serving on the submarine, who were at least nominally serving the Nazi cause, including the captain, played by Jurgen Prochnow, who in turn parleyed. the role in the movie into a career as a character actor in Hollywood.

Wolgang Petersen on the set of Das boot. SPECIAL

“The film was made in a very realistic way. You really felt that war was hell, especially submarine warfare, where they felt like sardines. The claustrophobia of the film was there. And then there’s the focus that we brought on these characters inside, the captain and all these people. Even in the most horrible situation, a beautiful thing can happen: they got really close. They would die for each other. That is a good lesson that even in the worst and most horrible situation, something beautiful and human can happen. And that goes far beyond being German, American or English, it is universal”, emphasized the filmmaker.

Offering suspense and tragedy, Das Boot was nominated for six awards Oscar, a huge amount for a foreign film, including two for Petersen, for director and adapted screenplay. Furthermore, on IMDb’s list of the 250 highest-rated movies, Das Boot it ranks 71st. Needless to say, the 293-minute director’s cut was presented as a TV miniseries in Germany in 1985 and on DVD in the rest of the world.

Petersen’s first Hollywood film was the fantastic adventure The endless story (1984), which he directed and co-wrote and whose plot centered around a boy in our reality and fantasy realm, which exists in a storybook.

Wolgang Petersen on the set of The NeverEnding Story. SPECIAL

As successful as Petersen was in appealing to children, he quickly graduated to films aimed at adults. His next film was enemy mine (my enemy), about an astronaut (Dennis Quaid) who crash lands on an alien planet and bonds with a lizard-like alien (Louis Gossett Jr.) of the species with which he was struggling to survive the harsh conditions of the environment. This film was not well received by critics or made any money, and in fact caused Petersen not to make another film for six years.

He returned in 1991 with the mystery thriller shattered (deadly quest), made by Tom Berenger, Bob Hoskins Y Greta Scacchi. The film, centered on Berenger’s wealthy Dan Merrick, who has amnesia after an accident that seems increasingly suspicious, offered plenty of twists and turns, but most critics found the script weak.

The extraordinary creative leap was made with the film in the line of fire (1993) from Clint Eastwood critically acclaimed film, in which the actor portrays a Secret Service agent scarred by the experience of failing to prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy three decades earlier.

Wolgang Petersen on the set of In the Line of Fire. SPECIAL

In the year 2000 he burst into marine adventures based on a tragic true event with The perfect Stormwith George Clooney Y Mark Wahlbergand he was not averse to directing a blockbuster of epic adventures set in classical Greece as it was Troy with Brad Pitt playing Achilles and released in 2004.

“I am very proud of The perfect Storm. That was a concept that was very difficult to get through the studio system because it was so expensive. It was the biggest storm ever shown. And the story: I mean six guys on the Andrea Gail boat, who, in the end, as we all know, die,” the filmmaker said.

“We got a lot of calls from people saying, ‘Wolfgang, don’t go crazy. This can’t work. This is a summer movie, a 50 million movie. And they all die in the end? Re crazy? Can you at least have one, like Mark Wahlberg, survive the end?’. But we did. Terry Semel (then president of Warner Bros.) said, ‘Don’t change a thing, Wolfgang,’” he added.

Wolfgang Petersen on the set of Presidential Plane. SPECIAL

His last big release was the remake of the classic disaster movie Poseidonremake of the classic disaster movie The Poseidon Adventure of 1972 that, however, went unnoticed through theaters while at one point he was working on a film of Batman vs. Superman at the beginning of this century. Of course, that project never came to fruition in the long run. And his last job was the German production four against the bank 2016, which marked his return to Germany.

“What I probably shouldn’t have done is the Poseidon movie. He was on a roll at the time. In the line of fire, Outbreak, air force one, PerfectStorm, Troy: I did all these movies in a row, and each one was more successful than the last. Five in a row. So they said, ‘Wolfgang can do anything. Just give him all the money, we’ll be fine.’ But it was not like that. I shouldn’t have, because it just doesn’t work that way. At some point you fail,” he recalled.

“In the United States, we work differently, in a big way and with the best,” he stressed, “but it’s what I’ve wanted since I was a child, although it’s not always easy,” he said.

chronicle scenario

