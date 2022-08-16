Goodbye to Man United, the club that offers 13 MDE to Lozano; Chucky already said yes

The team that offers 13 MDE to Hirving Lozano

August 15, 2022 5:12 p.m.

The Mexican striker Hirving Lozano would be in the sights of Manchester United, the same one that has put Cristiano Ronaldo as a bargaining chip, however, another club is willing to pay Chucky 13.5 million euros in salary.

Manchester United is derailed and after that he will not play the Champions League, before this Hirving Lozano analyzes that his best performance is still staying at Napoli, a team that wants to extend his contract for a year.

According to the MediaSet portal, Napoli intends to extend Hirving Lozano’s contract until 2025, with which he would have three more years left with the club, where he would earn 4.5 million euros, 13.5 million in total.

Does Hirving Lozano renew with Napoli?

Everything indicates that Hirving Lozano is very happy at Napoli and is therefore considering his contract extension. For his part, Napoli understands that if he extends his contract and Chucky stands out with the Mexican team in Qatar, his price would rise in the face of a future sale.