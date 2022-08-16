Gmail: how to add contacts to your account | SPORT-PLAY

receive constantly emails in Gmail you can be something common among Internet users; however, poor management can cause you not to prioritize the emails of certain important people. For this reason, here we will teach you how to create contacts and not miss any communication from them.

In this way, you can better organize your inbox and so you will send emails more easily to people with whom you really need to communicate. For this reason, in SPORT We show you a complete guide of the steps you must follow to carry out this trick.

How to create a contact in Gmail

From your computer, open your account Gmail .

. Once done, select Google Apps the square-shaped icon, located at the top right.

the square-shaped icon, located at the top right. In this part, you will have to choose contacts .

. Next, press the button create contact located in the upper left area.

located in the upper left area. Now, you will be able to choose between two options: Create contact or Create multiple contacts.

Then, you will have to enter the information of each contact to store it later.

Finally, give Save and it will appear in your contacts.

The trick to use Gmail without internet connection

What you must first do is enter the following link mail.google.com.

Once inside, enter your email and enter your password.

Next, you’ll need to check the Enable Offline Mail box.

From the available options, choose how many days of messages you want to sync when you don’t have internet access.

Finally, click on Save changes.

You should keep in mind that after activating this trick, you will be able to reply, read and search any message in your Gmail account without being connected to the internet. In the event that you want to send an email, it will go to a folder called Outbox, once you have access to a WiFi network, it will automatically reach the recipient.

Steps to return to the old Gmail

The first thing you need to do is log in to your account. Gmail from your computer.

from your computer. Then click on the icon gear located in the upper right area.

located in the upper right area. Among the options you must choose Return to the original view .

. Next, Google will ask you why you don’t want to continue with the new version of Gmail, so you’ll need to explain your reasons.

Finally, click on Refills and you will see the original design again.

You should note that you can always go back to the latest version of Gmail by applying the same settings shown above.

How to remove ads from Gmail on Android and iPhone

The first thing you need to do is open the app. Gmail on your mobile device.

on your mobile device. Then, click on the icon with three horizontal lines, located in the upper left.

Once this is done, go to Settings which is at the bottom.

which is at the bottom. Now, you must click on the image of your account Gmail .

. When you do this, click on the option Inbox categories .

. Finally, you will have to uncheck the Social, Promotions, Notifications and Forums options.

If you want to have more information about Depor, we recommend that you follow us on our most active social networks that we present below.