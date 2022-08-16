Gerard Piqué forgets Shakira. Clara has been there for months.

Clara Chia Marti is 23 years old. She studies public relations and worked for the football player’s production house. Here her spark would be triggered. A long time ago.

The separation between Gerard Piquè and Shakira is enriched with new details. The latest episode of this love gone badly tells of Gerard Piquè’s relationship with a 23-year-old public relations student, Clara Chia Marti. According to the British tabloid The Sunthe defender met the girl while she was working on organizing some events for her production company, Kosmos. photo | video

Shakira, first outing after breaking up with Gerard Piqué. And it’s war for custody of the children Milan and Sasha – look

THEY HAVE BEEN SEEN FOR MONTHS – The tabloid reports the statement of some friends of the couple: «Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. They have been silent about their relationship, but everyone around them knows what’s going on. People helped him keep the romance a secret and deleted Clara’s social media accounts so people couldn’t find her photos. “

Gerard Piqué caught in Stockholm with a mysterious blonde. And the photo is a revenge of a disappointed “fan” – look

THE LEGAL BATTLE – The revelation is set to ignite the custody battle for the couple’s children, Milan and Sasha. The two children, according to the English newspaper, would have met their father’s new partner several times. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the children will go to live with their mother in Miami who will also bear all the maintenance costs. In exchange, the player would be recognized, 2.5 million euros which will cover 20% of Piqué’s debt and at least five first-class trips from Barcelona to Miami per year.

Shakira, so she discovered Piqué’s betrayal. But he defends himself: “We were an open couple …” – look