Full WWE Raw card revealed August 15, 2022

USA Network will air the Episode number 1,525 of WWE Monday Night Raw this Monday, August 15, 2022 live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Our editor Fede Fromhell will be in charge of sending us everything that is carried out through the weekly report.

Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the specialized medium Fightful has revealed the billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program. Next, we leave you with the billboard scheduled for today:



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw August 15, 2022

– Judgment Day Promo

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinals

Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop

– Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. The Miz and Ciampa

– Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens

– Interview with Riddle

– Veer Mahaan in action

– United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. A.J. Styles

– Dakota Kai vs. dana brooke

– Dolph Ziggler vs. theory



WWE Raw schedules August 15, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

20:00: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of August 16: Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of August 16): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the WWE news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.