Fourth show for The Worst Singer in the World | Theater

The comedy The Worst Singer in the World will have a fourth performance on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Santurce Center for Fine Arts (CBA).

Marilyn Pupo, Braulio Castillo, Sara Jarque, Yamaris Latorre, Jasond Calderón and Magali Carrasquillo are part of the cast of this comedy directed by Gilberto Valenzuela.

The plot of the play is based on real events and written by Peter Quilter, it tells the story of Florence Foster Jenkins an artist that no one was able to break her will to sing. For her, singing and singing until her last days was the only thing that mattered. It was what he was passionate about.

Glorious, the Worst Female Singer in the World, which has a film version that starred Meryl Streep, was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for best new comedy. Since its London debut, the play has been performed in countries on every continent and more than 1,000,000 of spectators have already acclaimed it.

The comedy will be presented from August 20 at Bellas Artes in Santurce and tickets are already on sale at Ticketera.com and at the CBA in Santurce.