Fortnite, the great wasted opportunity to promote the film

nor to “dragon ball“you need Fortnite Not even Fortnite lacks “Dragon Ball”, I think that’s more than obvious seeing how huge both brands are. However, if for some reason someone turns on the light and decides to create a crossover that will go around the world well… my congratulations, it’s a reality that has everyone crazy. However, I personally fail to understand how this hasn’t become an opportunity to promote.”Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero“, which has had a horrible marketing and that begins to be released this week in the West.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero does not appear anywhere in Fortnite

So in a little ‘rant’ on what It already seems to me an almost comical way of not promoting to “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”, I want to comment on four things about the current situation:

I have not the slightest idea about Fortnite, but my colleague Ramon (Mr. Fortnite of the web) has quickly warned me that in these collaborations a specific product is never mentioned. In other words, even if there were collaborations with Marvel by releasing a Marvel movie, the collaboration was general and not specific to the product.

Right there, I come to understand it, but the fact is that the omission of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is total on the part that the characters that appear in the Fortnite crossover have a COMPLETELY SECONDARY role in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

In fact, if you have learned now that in the next two weeks Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is going to start reaching everyone, you should know that the protagonists are Gohan and Piccolo, and that Goku, Vegeta, and even Bulma have very limited screen time.

Was it really not possible to even include Gohan and Piccolo as part of the crossover skins between Dragon Ball and Fortnite to make a minimal reference to a movie that has fallen short in Japan, and that should set its sights on the West for trace? It is simply something that is completely beyond my understanding, which I understand may not be the greatest with a purely external view of everything.

In the end, what is truly alarming is that there must already be many more people who know the collaboration with Fortnite that not the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which has been simmering for weeks and weeks.

Really, if I don’t ask that the crossover be “Fortnite XXX Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”, I understand that Goku and Vegeta are the best sellers at this point, but that even Beerus appears before instead of Gohan and Piccolo who , again, they return to theaters as PROTAGONISTS starting this week, it seems to me that it is bordering on the insane. Those of us who are going to go to the movies are going to go because this is “Dragon Ball” and we are always behind the franchise, but the crossover with Fortnite seems to me to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Synopsis for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was destroyed at the time by Goku, has new members who have been in charge of creating the most powerful androids ever, known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They call themselves ‘ superheroes’ and start attacking Piccolo, Gohan and others… What is the real objective of this renewed Red Ribbon Army? With evil stalking the world, now is the time to wake up; Wake up superhero!