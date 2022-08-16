Fortnite patch 21.40: Dragon Ball Super, skins and maintenance hours | Latin America | Peru | Argentinian | Chile | Ecuador

Fortnite is updated during the early morning at your version 21.40 and leaves the ground prepared for the arrival of the Dragon Ball Super characters. In this new update, the addition of new points of interest is expected, as well as new elements to face our competition and be the last one standing on the island of this popular battle royale.

The collaboration with Dragon Ball Super is the main responsible for this new update and it is worth mentioning that we had not seen one for almost three weeks. This will obviously cause the game servers to go into maintenance for a certain period of time, to later give way to the respective game update. Next we will see when the maintenance will take place in Latin America.

Time and duration of maintenance of Fortnite version 21.40 in Latin America

Fortnite has already accustomed us to updates at dawn and this time will not be the exception. This maintenance is scheduled for August 16, 2022 and the time, according to your country, is as follows:

Peru: 03:00 a.m.

Argentina: 05:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 04:00 a.m.

Brazil: 05:00 a.m.

Chile: 05:00 a.m.

Colombia: 03:00 a.m.

Costa Rica: 02:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 03:00 a.m.

El Salvador: 02:00 a.m.

Mexico: 03:00 a.m.

Nicaragua: 02:00 a.m.

Panama: 03:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 05:00 a.m.

Puerto Rico: 04:00 a.m.

Dominican Republic: 04:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 05:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 04:00 a.m.

Epic Games has not made public the duration of the maintenance, but if we had to guess this one would last between one or two hours. What is certain is that matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before maintenance begins, so if you play at dawn you better take your precautions.

Dragon Ball Super skins in Fortnite are revealed ahead of time

In collaborations like this, the appearance of leaks is only a matter of time. This was made clear after the appearance of a video where the use of certain elements of Dragon Ball Super is clearly seen in a kind of trailer with gameplay.