Fortnite: One day after the arrival of Dragon Ball in Fortnite, the alleged collaboration trailer is leaked

ANDhe hype is voracious. That is, it is not enough that Epic Games and TOEI Animation will confirm that the impossible collaborationthe arrival of the characters to dragon ballwill happen: The data miners had to break into the game code and extract from it a sample of the supposed trailer that Fortnite is about to release on its official channel with great fanfare. And although the image quality is not the best (obviously, like everything pirated) the truth is that We couldn’t be more grateful for what the game looks like it will bring.

If you want to continue reading, we will give sensitive information about it, so If you prefer everything to take you by surprise, don’t readand better watch it legally up there when it opens.

Which Dragon Ball characters will come to Fortnite?

How curious that this collaboration arrives on the eve of the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Herostory that, as we have been told from secret blogs (and those who saw the entire movie, also leaked) it mainly focuses on Gohan and Piccolo. It’s funny because neither of us get to Fortnite (At least not for now).

In the purest style of collaboration with Narutowill be four characters that will arrive in the game in a package: Gok (obviously), Vegeta (also obviously), bulma (because it was about time they did a tribute, some justice, to such an important character in the history of Dragon Ball) and Billsfor those who are more lovers of the newest Dragon Ball… well, the age of the average Fortnite player, right?

We have also seen that both Gok and Vegeta include different transformations for their aspects.

What else will include the collaboration between Dragon Ball and Fortnite?

We could see a couple of exciting pictures: gliders that make us very happy, the one with flying Cloud and the one of Shen Longas well as a gesture to merge with another player in the game and another gesture to “raise” the ki. But what has caught our attention so far is the kame hame ha. What is this? Is it a gesture, was it a simple animation or… is it a new way of attacking?

Destructive ranged weapons are neither rare nor uncommon in Fortnite. We no longer have grenade launchers, for example, and let’s remember that in Season 4 of the second Chapterwe can equip the ark reactor of Tony Stark so that it would be fired towards our enemies. Perhaps the Kame-Hame-Ha is an in-game weapon with incredible power. Place your bets, anyway, there are a couple of hours left to clear up the doubts.