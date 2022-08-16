Fortnite Dragon Ball Super trailer with Goku and vegeta date, time and where to see the event | dbs | dragonball | youtube | Free games

Fortnite × Dragon Ball Super is the wish of many fans that will come true in the next few hours. The official account of the battle royale of Epic Games on social networks has just announced the date, time and where we can see the start of this spectacular crossover that would bring the skins of Goku, Vegeta, bulma Y bills.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker