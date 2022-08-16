Fortnite Dragon Ball Super trailer with Goku and vegeta date, time and where to see the event | dbs | dragonball | youtube | Free games

Fortnite × Dragon Ball Super is the wish of many fans that will come true in the next few hours. The official account of the battle royale of Epic Games on social networks has just announced the date, time and where we can see the start of this spectacular crossover that would bring the skins of Goku, Vegeta, bulma Y bills.

Although only a few days ago the collaboration event between Fortnite and Dragon Ball Superthe truth is that some details of this crossover were already known, such as the presence of the anime/manga logo created by Akira Toriyama, in addition to an object that referred to the capsules created by the company bulma.

Although we still do not have official information on how we can use these capsules or the characters that will star in this collaboration, Epic Games has started a broadcast on social networks.

Fortnite × Dragon Ball Super event date and time

Through a publication on Twitter, accompanied by the image of ShenlongFortnite confirms that the event with Dragon Ball Super will be announced August 16, 2022 .

The collaboration between Dragon Ball and Fortnite will be announced on August 16, 2022. Photo capture: Twitter – Fortnite

Where to see the Fortnite × Dragon Ball Super event?

The transmission of the event will be through the official channels of fortnite on youtube and other social networks. The live will start at 3:00 am, Peru time, so you will have to get up early to not miss anything.

What skins would arrive with the Fortnite × Dragon Ball Super event?

Although the movie was released recently Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, unfortunately this event will not be focused on the film, so you will not be able to get the Gohan or Piccolo skin. However, a leak on social networks revealed the outfits and cosmetic items that would arrive.

Different clues would indicate that the goku skin, Vegetathe ‘God of Destruction’ (bills) Y bulma They would be the four Dragon Ball Super characters that would come to Fortnite. In addition, the flying cloud and the ship that Vegeta used to reach Earth would also be added.

Additionally, Goku could have alternative aspects based on its different transformations, among which the Ultra Instinct stands out. With Vegeta Something similar would happen, since images have been seen in which the prince of the Saiyans transforms into Super Saiyan Blue.