For this reason Emily Blunt agreed to go on a diet when she acted in The Devil Wears Prada

The acclaimed actress was part of that unforgettable cast of stars that rocked Hollywood in 2006 with the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada. The concept of the film brought with it some demands on the entire cast and Emily Blunt took it to heart.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 16, 2022 1:57 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada it was a movie about the power struggles within the fashion industry and how everyone wanted to be successful in it. The performance of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Y Emily Blunt, who with their glamorous characters marked a milestone in the film industry.

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt in the iconic fashion movie.

In the case of Emily Bluntplayed to Emily Charltonthe assistant of Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep) in the film. The actress decided to go on a diet so that all the petite clothes fit her, and she managed to do it by really getting into the role that she belonged to.

“I only lost weight to ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘ and that was because my character was supposed to be on the verge of anorexia”, he commented in those years Emily Bluntwho despite them has always been against the exaltation of the diet culture.

“I think the pressure on young girls is huge right now to lose weight and it needs to go down,” questioned the actress, who said she only agreed to lose a few pounds for work reasons, but doesn’t recommend it as a way to lose weight. life.

Emily Blunt went on a diet to look like a borderline anorexic in the movie.

For his way of thinking on the subject of diets, Emily Blunt She didn’t think she would be cast in the role, but she gave her character such strength in the two auditions she submitted that it’s hard to imagine another actress in that performance.