For only 239 euros, this Samsung Galaxy 5G may be the mobile you were looking for

The Korean smartphone arrives with a complete data sheet and a discount of 130 euros.

One of Samsung’s 5G mid-range drops its price on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G have 134 euro discount in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You have the possibility of receiving it at home fast and totally freeeverything is comfort.

The Korean mobile arrives with a nice body available in various colors, a good 90 Hz panel, a processor that will give you the energy you need and 4 cameras. If you are looking for a mobile for less than 250 euros, this Samsung Galaxy 5G can be a great purchase.

On the front of this Galaxy, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Samsung is one of the main references in the world of screens, it looks really good and it could be the best place to enjoy your favorite content.

WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter… all those applications that you use every day will move without difficulty thanks to the Exynos 1280, an 8-core processor manufactured by Samsung itself. As we have said, it comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

samsung exynos 1280

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.4″ Full HD+ 90Hz Super AMOLED display

4 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery and 25W charging

NFC and 5G

In the rear module of this Galaxy, 4 cameras: it has a main sensor of 48 megapixelsa wide angle 8 megapixels, a 2 megapixel sensor for the portrait mode and one macro lens 5 megapixel. In the notch of its front, a 13 megapixel camera.

Leave home without worries 5,000mAh of this Galaxy’s battery will give you enough power for your days. As we have said, we are facing a 5G mobile, so you can navigate at full speed. This Samsung Galaxy also has NFC connectivitywhich will allow you to pay with applications such as Google Pay.

Samsung mobile is a good buy if you are looking for something balanced and from a traditional manufacturer for less than 250 euros. It does not limp in any of its sections and is capable of offering a good experience, it is a purchase with which you will be more than satisfied.

