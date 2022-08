Mayor Jorge Sharp, accompanied by the Government, Carabineros authorities and the PDI, announced the new measures for crime prevention in Valparaíso. Among them is the new Fono Valpo Seguro to report crimes anonymously.

During the morning of this Tuesday, the mayor of Valparaíso, George Sharpannounced the implementation of the new Fono Valpo Seguro, a telephone number where citizens can anonymously report crimes they witness.

The foregoing is part of the security plan for the commune, promoted between the Municipality and the Government. The Undersecretary for Crime Prevention, Eduardo Vergara, and the presidential delegate, Sofía Vergara, were present at the event.

The initiative consists of making available to the people of Buenos Aires this new telephone line –600 400 01 01– so that they can report completely anonymously various types of crimes and incivilities that are registered in the commune of Valparaíso.

The identity of the complainant, as indicated by the communal chief, will remain completely anonymous, without the risk that his personal data will be leaked. The phone will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will be coordinated with both Carabineros and the Investigative Police (PDI).

“This is one more tool to prevent crime and report it when possible, the complaint is completely anonymous, so it is a tool to face the problem of security”Sharp maintained.

Patrols for Valparaíso

Within the master plan for the Valparaíso plan, where an investment of 1,100 million pesos was made according to the mayor, two of the measures considered correspond to increasing the security of the commune.

One of them is the aforementioned phone for a safe complaint, and the other is the implementation of a preventive municipal patrol, in collaboration with the police and prosecutors.

Said initiative would begin to function in the first instance within the Valparaíso plan, and the estimated date is in October, during the beginning of the summer season, “to strengthen tourism,” the authority indicated.