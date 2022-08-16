(Information sent by the signing company)

The Grand Masters platform presents its Latin American ranking of empowered women 2022. Yuya, Caludia Sheinbaum, Francia Marquez among others

Grand Masters, publishes its list of the five Latin American women who are an example of female empowerment in 2022.

“Empowering women implies that they participate fully in all sectors and at all levels of economic activity to build strong economies, establish more stable and fair societies, achieve development, sustainability and human rights goals and improve the quality of life of the families.” stated the CEO of Grand Masters, Marilú Esponda.

Women’s access to and control over economic and financial resources is decisive for achieving gender equality, women’s empowerment, and for the economic and social growth of Mexico, Latin America, and the world.

“Grand Master recognizes women who represent female empowerment in 2022,” said the executive.

yuya. Yuya is one of the most popular and successful communicators and digital figures in Mexico, she has a community of more than 50 million followers, she is a successful businesswoman since she launched her own brand and line of cosmetics and has been named by the Organization of the United Nations (UN) as one of the “Champions of Human Rights” since it stands out for supporting messages of peace through its work and was considered for the United Nations Program for Sustainable Development, with the aim of promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls. She is undoubtedly an example of female empowerment.

Claudia Sheinbaum. Claudia Sheinbaum is a clear example of the materialization of feminine power, a graduate in Physics with a master’s degree and a doctorate. She completed a 4-year academic stay for her doctorate at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, University of California at Berkeley. She participated in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007. She is the first elected woman to govern Mexico City.

France Marquez. Since August 7, 2022, she is the Vice President of the Republic of Colombia. She is a Colombian social leader, environmental activist, human rights defender, feminist, lawyer, and politician. She is the second woman to be vice president of the nation and the first of Afro-Colombian origin.

Sofia Vergara. She is a Colombian actress, winner of four SAG (Screen Actors Guild) awards, nominated for the Golden Globe, the Emmy, another 7 SAG nominations, plus another 6 awards and another 15 nominations. Bloomberg distinguished her as one of the 50 Women of Impact in Latin America in 2022.

Cristina Fernandez De Kirchner. Since December 10, 2019, she has served as Vice President of the Argentine Nation. She is an Argentine politician and lawyer, she was president of Argentina from 2007 to 2015. She has been a deputy and a senator.

Who Grand Masters Academy?

It is the leading platform for online education in Spanish with mentors such as Alberto Contador, Hugo Sanchez, Lorena Ochoa, José Ramón Fernandez, Rosario Marín, Elena Reygadas, José Hernandez among others.

Contact

Contact name: Patricio Sanchez

Contact description: Contact telephone number: 7869093132

Images

https://bit.ly/3poAYN2

Caption: claudia sheinbaum Author: claudia sheinbaum