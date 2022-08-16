First look at the Hunger Games prequel announced

A first look at the prequel to the popular series has been given The Hunger Gamesstarring Jennifer Lawrence.

Based on the 2020 novel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesby author Suzanne Collins, this film will take place 64 years before the events of the first film.

What will it be about?

We’ve been given a new look at our two main characters and director Francis Lawrence reveals some details about the upcoming film.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is revealed to be more of a love story between a young Coriolanus Snow, played here by Tom Blyth, and his defiant new mentor, Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler.

Lawrence explains:

“It’s this kind of love story set in a different world at a different time. A very intimate love story.” The film will explore Snow conflicted between two worlds: her delicate mentor and the strong control of the film’s antagonist, Dr. Volumnia Gaul.

But since the new film is set long before Katniss was born, the film will be able to fully explore the mythology of Panem, with Snow and her friends still dealing with the aftermath of what are known as “the dark days,” the wars that lead to the collapse of society and the rise of Panem.

The newly released image shows Coriolanus Snow and Lucy lying on a yellow picnic blanket. Lucy rests her head on her lap and they hold hands. The image, on the surface, looks incredibly idyllic.

But as you take a closer look, some questionable details emerge, from Snow’s dog tag to his closely cropped hair.

Snow’s character is, at this point, an orphan in the very wealthy Capitol where he enrolls in the Academy.

The new image shows the connection between Snow and the lovely and suave Lucy Gray Baird, who no doubt represents the songbird part of the ‘songbirds and snakes’ title.

The new movie will feature a star-studded cast, from Zegler, Blyth, Davis to Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage and Jason Schwartzman. The new film will be released in theaters on November 17, 2023.

With information from Vanity Fair

