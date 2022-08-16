Fasting apple cider vinegar, the “miraculous” drink that celebrities drink – Eme – 08/15/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Drink fasting apple cider vinegar is a new phenomenon in social networks. This practice has the recommendation not only of the gurus of the healthy nutrition but of the famous ones who consume it, among them: Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Megan Fox.

Some of the multiple benefits attributed to it are improved digestion, increased intake of vitamins and minerals, lower blood sugar levels, improved skin condition and as an aid to lose weight.

The truth is that apple cider vinegar has a long history as a home remedy. For years it has been used to treat ailments such as sore throats and varicose veins. However, most of these powers attributed to him have not been proven by science and remain as myths. Only in recent years have some researchers begun to take a closer look at the possible benefits of this type of vinegar.

Even its healing powers are so old-fashioned that they date back to ancient Greece where the Greeks treated wounds with this vinegar. And from that time until today, people have explored it as a solution to problems that appear and disturb everyday life, but how true are they?

Fasting apple cider vinegar: miracle or hoax?



Apple cider vinegar is the fermented juice of crushed apples and contains acetic acid and important nutrients such as vitamins B and C. Although it is popularly used in salad dressings or for cooking, there are those who decide to take it on an empty stomach as a “shot”. to incorporate all its nutrients quickly.

“Until now, the only verifiable health benefit that apple cider vinegar has is that, thanks to its acetic acid content, it improves the use of iron contained in plant-based foods,” clarifies the Nutrition graduate, Emilia Sosa (MN 9137 ).

Among the multiple benefits attributed to it and that have been proven in scientific studies are:

* It has a high content of healthy substances. Researchers believe that acetic acid is responsible for the health benefits of apple cider vinegar. In addition, the liquid has among its ingredients potassium, amino acids and antioxidants that are essential for the proper functioning of the body.

* Reduces abdominal fat. A study conducted by the University of Medical Sciences in Israel showed that consuming apple cider vinegar and supplementing it with exercise routines helps to lose fat in the abdomen. The liquid by itself does not make you “lose weight”, but by exercising and taking care of your meals, the person achieves that their metabolism speeds up and they lose weight

* Regenerates and improves the condition of the skin. Many young people claim to use this concentrated liquid to treat skin infections, acne, improve the condition of the skin and prevent aging. The skin is naturally acidic, therefore, the topical use of apple cider vinegar could help balance the natural pH of the skin, improving its protective barrier

* Lowers blood sugar levels. A study by the American Diabetes Association suggests that vinegar can improve insulin sensitivity by 19-34% during a carbohydrate-rich meal and significantly reduce blood sugar and insulin response

How to take it?



Health gurus drink it directly in the form of a shot, but professionals recommend diluting 1 or 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with at least 200 ml of water at room temperature.

In addition, due to its acidity, its daily and long-term intake could damage the enamel of the teeth, the esophagus and the digestive system.

Regarding the allegations that apparently consuming it helps to lose weight, Ms. Sosa points out that there is no consistent evidence in this regard. “Weight gain is caused by various environmental, genetic and metabolic factors, therefore its treatment must be approached seriously by consulting professionals who accompany this objective,” she concludes.