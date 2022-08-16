Fans show on networks that Ariana Grande was sexualized on Nickelodeon and ‘Victorious’ (videos) | Entertainment Cinema and Series

In ‘Victorious’ Jennette McCurdy played Ponnie and her character Sam Puckett from ‘iCarly’; while Ariana Grande was the naive and sweet Cat Valentine. Later both starred in the spin-off ‘Sam & Cat’.

With McCurdy’s revelations in her 2022 book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’, fans now took a closer look at Ariana Grande’s appearances on Nickelodeon and criticized her being sexualized, especially being underage.

Fans criticize sexualization of Ariana Grande by Nickelodeon in ‘Victorious’

In a tweet that has gone viral on the Internet, the user VeronasFilms compiled several clips showing that Ariana Grande was also a victim of Nickelodeon and producer Dan Schneider during her time in ‘Victorious’.

Among the segments shown are the ones that Ariana did on the show as part of ‘Cat’s Random Thoughts’, where she shared wild and nonsensical ideas, but which made her do strange things, like suck her feet.

But the video shows more suggestive moments, where Ariana Grande, at 16, tells the camera that she is “soaked”, lies face down spraying herself with water or tries to squeeze a potato and yells “come on, give me the juice”.

(The video can only be viewed on Twitter because it was flagged as “sensitive content,” even though it’s just scenes from the show.)

This first tweet, which has more than 13.7 thousand likes, was followed by many responses, with other fans commenting or sharing clips of moments in which Grande in her role as Cat was forced to perform suggestive acts.

Another also shared by VeronasFilms shows a video of ‘Victorious’ where the character of Cat plays with water pistols with a group of boys, licks a snow scraper and even recreates the sensual scene of ‘Ghost’ in which a vase is molded ceramic.

In another response, a user recalls how at the end of each episode of ‘Victorious’ the actors say some random phrases that seem to make no sense, but could well be interpreted as sexual.

“That’s a quality foot. I can not hold it anymore. Sometimes I do it to myself. It hurts to swallow. We have a long night of hugs in front of us”, are some of the phrases they say in the credits.

Finally, in another video shared by fans, a scene is shown where Kat offers her friends a licorice candy (licorice) that is like a gumdrop in the form of a crooked tube, but the character takes it out of her cleavage.

Fans ask to stop child abuse on television

Other fan responses to these sexualizing scenes of Ariana Grande on the show were in the sense of doing something to stop these practices in the entertainment industry.

“Instead of harassing Ariana or Jennette, we should scream at the top of our lungs about the child abuse that happens on Nickelodeon, Disney and other networks that have a lot of child actors. There are too many similar stories. The industry needs to change.”

And there were also many comments from fans who felt disgusted and unable to understand how scenes like this are planned, directed and filmed by grown men.

“This makes me nauseous, imagine ‘directing’ a teenager to do this, as an adult. Imagine the fact that behind the scenes there is a team full of grown men. Director, sound people, cameramen… They also have to plan these things in their mind and then in the writers room. This is absolutely disgusting. As an adult watching this you can now know exactly what they were doing. I hope she talks about it (Ariana Grande), people would support her.”