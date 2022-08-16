Fans believe that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have broken up

If we had to highlight something from 2021 in the ‘celeb’ universe, it would undoubtedly be the resurgence of intense couples. From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s constant outpouring of love to the moment Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drank each other’s blood, it seems like simple “I love you” just isn’t enough these days.

In an unexpected turn of events, fans are speculating on the possible rupture of the intense relationship between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. In recent weeks, the couple’s followers have not stopped hinting that the couple could have separated, but now they are totally convinced after detecting this apparent telltale sign.

Since the couple started dating in 2020, Megan has been quite open about showing her love for the 32-year-old musician and actor, and she hasn’t refrained from sharing Instagram posts to show it. Lately, the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress has kept a very low profile on social media, and MGK is nowhere to be seen… In fact, the last time we saw them together was in June, when the couple attended the premiere from ‘Life in Pink’.

Megan’s latest posts are just photos of her, in what fans call “single girl content.” With one exception, of course, that now famous “Should we start an Only Fans?” that she wrote to Kourtney Kardashian at her ‘hot’ photo shoot.

“I hope Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly don’t break up. I love them so much,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another said, “Guys if MGK and Megan Fox break up THE LOVE IS NOT REAL.”

As it is, the split rumors have not been confirmed by either of them, so here’s hoping the two will return to social media soon.

