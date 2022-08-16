Fans accuse that Ariana Grande was “sexualized and infantilized” on Nickelodeon

Fans have accused Nickelodeon of “sexualizing and infantilizing” Ariana Grande when she was a child actress starring in victorious.

The criticism comes in response to the shocking revelations by the pop star’s former co-star, Jennette McCurdy, revealed in her autobiography, I’m Glad My Mom Died.

In addition to detailing the child abuse he suffered at the hands of his late mother, McCurdy included accusations of mishandling on set and exploitation by Nickelodeon.

While many fans were horrified by McCurdy’s alleged mistreatment, others added that they feel Grande was also a “victim” of Nickelodeon.

In a tweet that went viral, an account called Veronasfilms shared a compilation of scenes from Grande as Cat on the network’s now-defunct website TheSlap.

TheSlap was a website launched by Nickelodeon in conjunction with their sitcom victorious from 2010, where Grande first took on her role as Cat, giving viewers exclusive footage of the characters outside of the show.

Among the categories, there was a call Cat’s Random Thoughts, which featured Grande’s character in various videos in which she recorded herself. All of them were written and directed by Dan Schneider.

“Everyone keeps talking about Ariana Grande to support the drama against Jennette and I don’t know why. Let’s not forget that Ariana is a victim of Dan Schneider’s grossness,” the tweet read. “That’s why she doesn’t talk about the role of Cat Valentine anymore. She was sexualized and infantilized.”

In the accompanying video, Grande, who was 16 at the time, is shown in a multitude of suggestive scenarios, including sucking on her toe, trying to “juice a potato” and putting a finger in her mouth.

One clip shows Grande yelling, “I’m soaking wet,” and another shows her lying on her stomach, splashing water on herself.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Nickelodeon and Schneider for comment.

Others responded in the comments below, condemning the videos: “Instead of harassing Ariana or Jennette, we should scream at the top of our lungs about child abuse happening on Nickelodeon, Disney, and other networks that have a lot of child actors. There are too many similar stories. The industry needs to change,” one person wrote.

A second user added: “There were so many moments that were awkward that now it makes sense why they were so awkward.”

“What the hell did I just see?” someone asked.

Grande has never publicly spoken out against Schneider, who left Nickelodeon in 2018. However, three years later, New York Times reported that the chain had severed ties with him after an internal investigation found evidence of verbal abuse towards his co-workers.

Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande in 2013 (Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Nickeolodeon)

Schneider denied having acted inappropriately with anyone with whom he had worked.

McCurdy reprized his character from icarlySam Puckett, alongside Grande as Cat Valentine in the spin off, Sam & Cat.

After being canceled after its first season, rumors spread that it was due to a feud between the leads, after McCurdy allegedly found out that Grande earned more than her.

However, McCurdy has denied those rumors in his book, though he admitted he “didn’t like” the “Thank U, Next” singer at the time because the then-rising pop star was taking time off to focus on her music career. .