Ezra Miller has apologized for the scandals and is undergoing treatment for “complex mental health issues”

Ezra Miller has broken his silence about the erratic behavior that has led to numerous accusations and complaints of assault and abuse. In a statement to the magazine Variety, the American actor apologized and admitted that he is not well.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health issues and have started treatment.” confessed the star of “The Flash” through his spokesman.

“I want to apologize to all the people I have concerned with my behavior. I promise to do whatever it takes to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”, remarked the interpreter.

The 29-year-old actor played DC Comics character Barry Allen in “Justice League” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”. Warner Bros. has not yet decided what to do with “The Flash” since Miller was involved in criminal activities.

After appearing in several Warner Bros. and DC films such as “TheFlash”Miller is the protagonist of the film dedicated to his character, which will be released in June 2023. Although Warner Bros. completely canceled the release of the “Batgirl” film that was almost complete, the studio has hinted that it is still committed to the premiere of “The Flash”.

Ezra Miller, star of “The Flash”, was charged with aggravated robbery (Getty Images)

The interpreter, who considers himself gender non-binary, aimed to have a promising future in Hollywood but had entered a spiral of self-destruction. He became famous for his participation in films such as “We have to talk about Kevin” (2011) or “The advantages of being invisible” (2012) with Logan Lerman and Emma Watson.

On August 8, Miller was charged with aggravated robbery in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a list of incidents involving the star of “TheFlash”.

Vermont police reported that they responded to a burglary report in Stamford on May 1 and found that several bottles of alcohol had been stolen from a residence when the owners of the property were not present. Miller was charged after police viewed security video and interviewed witnesses.

The police report says Miller was located shortly before midnight Sunday and was served with a summons to be arraigned in Vermont Supreme Court on Sept. 26.

The aggravated robbery charge adds to Miller’s accumulated legal troubles. The actor was arrested twice in Hawaii, including once for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. The second incident was for second degree assault.

The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, an American Indian activist, filed a protective order against Miller this year, accusing him of harassing his daughter and other inappropriate behavior with her since she was 12 years old. After the complaint, Takota Iron Eyes spoke through her social networks. Defending and clearing Ezra of all accusations: “Miller a great friend who has given me loving support and invaluable protection after facing ups and downs in my life “.

