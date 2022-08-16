everything we already know about the new Harrison Ford movie

The latest clues about indiana jones 5 the actor gave them Boyd Holbrook (narcs, Sandman), who has had the privilege of seeing 30 minutes of the provisional assembly. It is what has to have worked in the film. Logically, Holbrook cannot reveal many details of the film, but he has left some hint of what we will see in theaters next year.

«I can assure you that it will be very cool. I got to see half an hour of it when I went to Los Angeles and was with Jim (James Mangold, the director of indiana jones 5)”, advanced Boyd Holbrook in an interview with Men’s Health in which he also spoke of the type of tape that we will find as spectators. «You only have to look at his (James Mangold’s) work, as Le Mans ’66. It’s going to be fast, brutal and it’s going to have heart. All of his works have that emotional rhythm but now we also have the great weight of Indiana Jones ».

First Indiana Jones film without Spielberg as director

At first, Steven Spielberg was going to be in charge of directing, for the fifth time, Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, but later ceded the director’s chair to James Mangold, director of The 3:10 train, Night and day and the cited Le Mans ’66.

A cast with a Spanish presence

A film without an official title

Disney, which acquired Indiana Jones after the purchase of LucasFilm, maintains the secrecy surrounding everything related to the fifth installment of Indiana Jones even in the title, which has not yet been made official. So, provisionally and after some information pointed out as a possible title Indiana Jones and the Order of Elysiumwe still have to talk about indiana jones 5.

Indiana Jones 5 release date

An uneventful shoot

The shooting of the fifth part of Indiana Jones It concluded at the end of last February after counting as locations with different enclaves in England, Scotland, Italy and Morocco, where a camera operator who worked on the film died in November of natural causes. Before, the filming of indiana jones 5 he had been upset by an injury to Harrison Ford’s arm during rehearsal for an action scene.

The last movie by John Williams… and Harrison Ford?

The first image of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Until we get the first trailer for indiana jones 5 we will have to settle for the first official image of the film, which shows the shadow of Harrison Ford dressed as the famous archaeologist.