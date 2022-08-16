Every day prettier: this is how the daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom looks today

The singer’s daughter Katy Perry and the actor Orlando Bloom, Daisy Dove, is about to turn two years old and has surprised everyone with her beautiful blonde hair and her beautiful light eyes, very similar to those of her mother.

katy perry and Orlando Bloom They have formed a beautiful family with their daughter Daisy Dove and the son that the actor had before with the model Miranda Kerr, called Flynn.

Daisy He came to strengthen the love that already existed in the famous couple and it has transpired that they want to have another baby. Both celebrities have chosen not to expose her daughter too much on social networks, but the paparazzi have caught them walking with her and have shown how beautiful she is from her.

Daisy Dove, the daughter of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, is about to turn 2 years old.

Daisy He is about to turn 2 years old and he looks more and more like his parents, since in some features he looks like Bloom but he has his mother’s eyes.

Recently, Katy Perry She was captured in her facet as a mother, in a park with her daughter Daisyand everyone was surprised by how beautiful the little girl is.

The singer left glamor aside and wore a sports outfit, a black cap and no makeup, revealing that she is a mother like everyone else.

While the little Daisy He looked very happy playing, in a white tracksuit with dots and no shoes. The photos of the little girl melted the fans in the networks and many assured that she looks much more like Orlando than Katy.

Katy Perry really enjoys her role as a mother.

“Daisy is so beautiful, I love her hair”, “She is the most adorable and beautiful girl, I love it”, “She is just like Orlando, I loved her hair”, “What a cute little face Katy’s daughter has”, were some of the comments generated by the appearance of the little girl.

Katy Perry She has made it clear that she enjoys her role as a mother very much and that is why she feels ready to receive a second baby and enlarge her family.

