EPT Barcelona: Giada Fang delivers the Platinum Pass, Azzurri KO in the High Roller Estrellas

EPT Barcelonabetween joys and sorrows for the blue colors.

We rejoice with Jade Fang who wins the Sit & Go in pink and secures the Platinum Pass for PSPC 2023 worth $ 30,000: a success predicted on the eve and which materialized at the end of a perfect performance.

Meanwhile, the Italians collapse in € 2,200 High Roller Estrellas Poker Tour: 12 compatriots who reached day 2 with the prize, but none of them won the ticket for today’s final table.

Finally, entertainment and emotions on day 2 of € 100,000 Super High Roller which in turn reaches the official final table: eliminated Neymar Jr., with Erik Seidel that paws for the final victory.

Let’s see what happened toEPT Barcelona.

Giada, the Pass is yours!

As expected. Even if in reality, winning is never easy or even taken for granted. Jade Fang however, she confirms that she has an edge over her opponents and wins the victory in Sit & Go all female that is giving away the Platinum Pass for PSPC 2023: a package that is worth the beauty of 30,000 dollars.

Giada makes good and bad weather in a table made up of just seven players. In just over 3 hours the epilogue arrives, with our pink share that challenges in heads up Christina Read. The German collapses hand after hand under the raise of Fang, but in the final hand she takes the lead with 9-9 vs Q-3 of blue.

The board J-7-6-4 opens the possibility of an interlocking ladder for Giada, but a Q takes care of it to bring down the curtain on the Sit & Go. Jade Fang is champion and secures the Platinum Pass for the $ 30,000 PSPC 2023. A special triumph that opens the doors to a very rich event.

Azzurri KO in the High Roller Estrellas

L’EPT Barcelona ignites with the final table of the € 2,200 High Roller of the Estrellas Poker Tour. Day 2 opens with 12 Italian players sure of a place on day 2 and in the prize area, with the prize pool being made official: 4,170,240 euro, thanks to 2,172 paying. They range from the minimum cash of 3,340€, until you reach the first coin from 624.350 big bucks reserved for the future champion.

As mentioned, it will not be a very friendly descent for our players who leave the race even before the final table. The last blue to let go is Salvatore Camarda which leaves the scene in 22nd place, with A-3 vs K-10 and a King to send it to the tills for 17,900 EUR. 15 positions earlier he had greeted the company Andrea Ricci: 37th place for € 11,770.

Seven of them reach the final table and the command of the operations is in the hands of Ian Bradley: the latter also took Camarda’s scalp and with 12,750,000 tokens test the escape to the title. Aliaksandr Hirs chases him at altitude 11 million, while Miroslav Alilovic completes the virtual podium with 10.3 million. All the finalists have at least in their pockets 97.130 EUR.

The official count

1 Ian Bradley 12,750,000

2 Aliaksandr Hirs 11,000,000

3 Miroslav Alilovic 10,350,000

4 Jorge Diego Garcia 8,750,000

5 Emil Mattsson 8,625,000

6 Agatino Spitaleri 8,025,000

7 Xavier Mouysset 5,275,000

Seidel roars, Neymar out

EPT Barcelona is in turmoil for € 100,000 Super High Roller. The second day opens with the latest registrations and the total number of payers reads 68. Exceeded the figure of 2019, the last stage played before the Pandemic, when there were 64 to jump into the fray. Reached a stellar prize pool of € 6,597,360with nine squares to share the loot.

Minimum Cash of 191.320 euro, with 1,979,220 big bucks to wait for the new champion. A long skimming set the course on Matchday 2, with Neymar Jr. exiting the scene midway through the battle, when his AK bows to A-10 by Jean-Noel Thorel on the board A-4-6-10-J. For the PSG star, the tournament ends at the best.

The last to miss the prize area is another Brazilian. Pedro Garagnani pusha with 5-5 and finds the red light near Kevin Paque it shows JJ. Bubble for the green-gold, while for the other 9 players it’s time to celebrate the entry “In the Money“. We still need a deletion to break the lines.

Day 2 is completed only with 8 left, with the achievement of the Official Final Table: it pays for everyone David Peters which moves in line with JJ and bangs on AA by Teun Mulder. Ahead of all, the leader of the final table is Kevin Paque with 4,370,000 pieces. But be careful behind him, where the eternal paws Erik Seidel.

The stars and stripes player assaults the title with 3.3 million. From the third box it clicks instead Mike Watson who in this edition of the EPT Barcelona has already won a high roller event. The Canadian has 3.1 million on his side. Much more detached from the rest of the troop, with Ben Heath And Teun Mulder sailing in the middle of the ford, with 1.6 and 1.3 million.

They will try the comeback Timothy Adams And Mikita Badziakouskirespectively with 1.2 and 1.1 million, while the miracle is needed a Nick Petrangelo to get back on track: the leader of the first day collapsed with 435,000 pieces. All 8 finalists have at least in their pockets 247.400 EUR.

The official count

1 Kevin Paque 4,730,000

2 Erik Seidel 3,300,000

3 Mike Watson 3,130,000

4 Ben Heath 1,645,000

5 Teun Mulder 1,385,000

6 Timothy Adams 1,225,000

7 Mikita Badziakouski 1,150,000

8 Nick Petrangelo 435,000