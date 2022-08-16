Elvis Presley’s tragic anniversary: ​​five actors who have played the King of Rock

It’s been 45 years since he passed away Elvis Presley and the life of the artist has prevailed thanks to different productions audiovisuals, which delve into the darkest secrets of the native of Mississippi. Or maybe He saws only appear in a film as a souvenir, even some imitating it; moreover, even an alien was a fan of the king of rockWho? Well, Stich!, the protagonist of the animated film by Disney Lilo and Stitch.

Elvis’s music resurfaces over the years, the new generations know him, while the older ones enjoy the hits with whom, possibly, they grew up.

You can also read: Did he create an idol or destroy it? The story of Colonel Tom Parker, the controversial manager of Elvis

As part of the commemoration of the death anniversary of the American singer, songwriter and actor, here we collect five actors who have played Elvis on the screen.

Kurt Russell

In 1979, the native of Massachusetts gave life to Elvis in the homonymous tape. This project covers the life of the artist, including each of his family and close friends, as well as the manager Colonel Tom Parker, played at the time by Pat Hingle. The film was directed by john carpenterry was nominated for a Golden Globethe following year, in the category of Best Film for Television.

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers

In 2005, Elvis’s life was giving rise to talk again due to the miniseries homonymous of two chapters that was transmitted by the CBS chain. The project was written by Patrick Sheane Duncan and led by James Steven Sadwith.

It was starred by Jonathan Rhys-Meyerswhile the cast was completed by Randy Quaid who played Colonel Tom Parker, Antonia Bernath as Priscilla Presley and Rose McGowan as Ann-Margret, an actress with whom the King of Rock was romantically linked.

don johnson

After ending her six-year marriage to Priscilla PresleyElvis became romantically involved with the actress Linda Thompson and just that, as well as the end of the life of the King of Rock are the main themes of Elvis and the Beauty Queen, from 1981 where Don Johnson gave life to the main character, while Stephanie Zimbalist played Thompson. The script was carried out by Julia Cameronand the address was Gus Trikonis.

Michael Shannon

For 2016, Michael Shannon was chosen to be Elvis in Elvis & Nixon, based on that meeting between the singer and the then president Richard Nixonwhich took place in 1970. The direction was by Liza Johnson and the cast is completed kevin spacey, in the role of Nixon, Alex Pettyfer, Johnny Knoxville, Evan Peters, Sky Ferreira, Joey Sagal, among others. The comedy tape grossed only one million 798 thousand 432 dollars worldwide.

austin butler

This year, the young actor austin butler beside Tom Hanks, recreated the life of Elvis, but seen from the perspective of Colonel Tom Parker, manager of the singer and who was played by Hanks. The film directed by Baz Luhrman addresses the reasons that led Parker to make the decisions that led Elvis’s career in another direction, other than the one the Mississippi native would have wanted.

A tour of your rise to success, his time in acting and the family he made is what is offered. This project was presented at different festivals, first it swept Cannesthen it was the film that opened in Mexico, the Guadalajara International Film Festival and served as the star in the closing of the activities of the Red Tree, which celebrated its fifth anniversary in Chetumal.

What is your favorite Elvis?