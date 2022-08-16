‘Eat, pray and love’: find your way

This is the title of the famous film directed by Ryan Murphy and starring Julia Roberts Based on the book of the same name by Elizabeth Gilbert. It premiered in 2010 and still continues to occupy an important place in the prime time of some television channels, and captivates film fans such as Carlota Giralt, one of our young stars this week.

Numerous movies give a life lesson. Without a doubt, they serve as a loudspeaker to raise awareness and open the eyes of society, which sometimes needs a wake-up call to wake up from an ideal world that only exists in your imagination. ‘Come, pray and love’ -‘Eat, Pray, Love’ real title in English- is one of those feature films that make you reflect in this case on happiness. How is it achieved? How can we be happy? What needs to be done or what do we need to be? Or the most complicated, what is happiness? We think, because perhaps this is how it has been instilled in us, that to be happy we need to have everything: money, love, work… If one of those legs wobbles, you fail and sink into unhappiness, but none of that is true.

‘Eat, pray and love’, based on the homonymous book by Elizabeth Gilbert, premiered on the big screen in 2010. As soon as it was released, it reached number one at the Spanish box office and even today it continues to occupy an important place in the prime time of some television networks. It is directed by Ryan Murphy and stars Julia Roberts, who plays Elizabeth Gilbert or Liz, as she is called in the film. Liz has everything a modern woman is supposed to dream of having: a husband, a house, a successful career. However, like so many other people, she finds herself lost, confused, searching for what she really wants in life. Over time, she realizes that her marriage is not working, since her husband, Stephen (Billy Crudup), is selfish and only thinks of himself, since he does not support her in her dreams. . Finally, Liz asks for a divorce, since her arguments increase as the days go by.





It is at that moment when the protagonist begins a time of inflection. She escapes from the routine and leaves behind all her past and plunges into a long journey. The chosen countries are Italy, India and Bali, and in all of them she intends to find herself. Little by little she discovers what makes her happy: the pleasure of eating in Italy; the power of prayer in India, and finally and unexpectedly, the inner peace and balance of true love in Bali.

In Rome he meets Sofi (Tuva Novotny), a young Swedish woman who recommends him a teacher to start his Italian classes. They eat and drink together, thus building a friendship by increasing their circle of friends and learning the language. In India Liz goes to a guru and becomes part of a meditation group. There she meets Richard, who tells her about her life: she lost everything because of drugs and alcohol. She knows she is in the right place until she forgives herself. When she manages to do it she goes to Bali. She there she was she before. She met a shaman named Ketut (Hadi Subiyanto) who warned her that she would marry twice and that she would return to the country. What she did not know is that this is what would happen a year after her visit. Liz was nearly run over by a man as she left the shaman’s office. His name is Felipe (Javier Bardem) and things of fate, a night of dancing and drinking makes love arise between them.

Nothing is forever and having it all is not synonymous with happiness. Happiness is feeling comfortable with oneself, being honest and without betraying ourselves. The material does not mean anything and ‘Eat, pray and love’, that is how he demonstrates it. What’s the use of having a big house? What is the use of earning a lot of money if what you do really does not make you happy? Sometimes you have to escape from all that, stop and ask yourself if you really feel that you are doing the right thing.

Julia Roberts invites us to meditate and find our way thanks to ‘Come, pray and love’. “We always try to be someone else, maybe because we are not happy with who we are or because we want people to love us and accept us”: this is one of the phrases expressed during the film. It may seem like a feature film with a simple message, but the truth is that we rarely stop to think about ourselves. It is a real example of what we can do to escape from everything that makes us feel empty. Sometimes you have to stop along the way.