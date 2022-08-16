Dwayne Johnson explains why Black Adam shouldn’t be in Shazam!

MADRID, 16 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Black Adamthe film with which Dwayne Johnson will debut in DCEU will hit theaters next October 21. And while the long-awaited release date arrives, the actor has explained the reasons why he opposed his character, also called, man in black, should not be in the superhero franchise starring its funnier, more light-hearted counterpart both in the staples and on the big screen: Shazam!

In fact, Warner Bros. came to consider the possibility that Johnson’s antihero was part of the first installment of Shazam, released in 2019. And, when the script began to be developed in 2014, the protagonist of Jungle Cruise was present in it as Teth Adam. A decision that, at the time, given the close link between Black Adam in the DC comics and the hero that Zachary Levi will play again in the sequel to the David F. Sandberg film, the studio seemed more than successful.

Nevertheless, Johnson did not agree at all and was completely against it. And so he has let Vanity Fair know in a recent interview, where he explained that when the first draft of the film reached them, “it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: two origin stories in one movie.” And although he admits that “That was the goal” and for that very reason “it was not a complete surprise”, after reading it he knew that it could not be carried out.

“I knew in my gut that we couldn’t do this movie like this. We would be doing an injustice to Black Adam. It would have been nice for Shazam if two origin stories merged into one, but it’s not good for black adam“Commented the actor, who took action on the matter to avoid it.





“I made a phone call. I said: ‘I have to share what I think here. It’s very unpopular…’ Because everyone thought: ‘Hey, this script is great, let’s make this movie.’ I told them, ‘I really think you should do Shazam! Make that movie by itself in whatever tone you want. And I think we should separate this ‘also'”, recalled Johnson on the proposal that Warner finally accepted.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serrain addition to the aforementioned Johnson, Black Adam also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as the heroine Cyclone, and Marwan Kenzari as the villain known as Sabbac.. In addition, the film will also feature the presence of Viola Davis back in her role as Amanda Waller.