Dwayne Johnson didn’t want Black Adam to appear in Shazam!

Dwayne Johnson is nothing and less to become Black Adamthe new great DC superhero that comes with strong references to Hombre de Hierro by Robert Downey Jr. to succeed at the box office and run as one of the most important pieces of Warner’s new DC Comics universe. Although the character will make his star appearance in his own independent feature film, the possibility of Black Adam being part of the first was considered. Shazam! in 2019. The script began to develop in 2014, and in those versions of the script the character of Johnson was present. “When the first draft of the film reached us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: two origin stories in one movie.“, Explained the actor for Vanity Fair.

“That was the point, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I told him that, I knew in my gut, ‘We can’t do this movie like that. We’d be doing Black Adam incredible damage. It would have been nice for Shazam to have two stories.’ of origin converged in a film, but not for Black Adam”, added Johnson, who of course did not agree at all that both characters were shown together to the world. So The Rock took action on the matter to make the appropriate changes so that this would not happen.

“ Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released on December 21 this year.

“I made a phone call. I said, ‘I have to share my thoughts here. It’s very unpopular’ because everyone thought, ‘Hey, this script is great, let’s make this movie.’ I said, ‘I really think you should do Shazam! Make that movie by itself in whatever tone you want. And I think we should also separate this,'” the actor told Warner. Finally, it seems that The Rock got what he was looking for and both Black Adam and Shazam! they have ended up doing both separately. It is possible that in the future we will see a crossover of the two, but at the moment there are no plans for it.