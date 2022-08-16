Drew McIntyre reveals if there is a trick in cutting the ropes of the WWE ring



Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are scheduled to headline WWE’s upcoming PLE, Clash at The Castle, where the company’s Unified Universal Championship will be on the line. Meanwhile, with just over two weeks to go before the event, WWE superstars continue to promote the show.

The last to do so was McIntyre himself, who in a recent interview with INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, dealt with a variety of subjects, among them his characteristic action of cutting the ropes of the ring with his sword. Next we leave you with the most outstanding statements of him, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

On the moment of cutting the ring ropes with his sword at WrestleMania 38

“I managed to cut the top two ropes. It was supposed to be just one rope but it could have been a mess and not cut any ropes. Everyone thinks that the ropes were rigged and that they were going to separate at the right moment, but it was not like that. They were real ropes and it was an extremely sharp sword. I had to hit it perfectly, and thank God it worked out in the end.”

On the celebration of WWE Clash at The Castle in the United Kingdom

“When I say I dreamed of times when I was a child, I dreamed of headlining at WrestleMania and all those great moments that seemed achievable. In my mind, they were achievable, but no one else believed I could do it, coming from Scotland to WWE.

But the idea of ​​being the main event of a UK stadium show at the level of summer slam 1992 It didn’t seem possible because there weren’t any UK stadium shows. This is something I actively talked about, actively pursued, and actively asked about for years., especially when I became WWE Champion. He had a lot more media outlets at the time, especially high-end media outlets. I mentioned it all the time. Luckily, I guess there were some closed-door conversations that I didn’t know about.

There came a time when I talked about it so much that someone had to say to me, ‘Do you know something you shouldn’t know?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t know anything. I just have certain goals that I’ve been pushing for a while. You do what you’re doing and I’ll do what I’m doing, and I hope this works out.’ Fortunately, it worked. I finally got involved in the process and now it’s happening. I’d love to take the credit, but it’s the unsung heroes working behind closed doors in WWE that make these things happen.”

