Doctor reveals what you must study to pass the ENARM

The ENARM was applied in Mexico for the first time in 1977.

In 2020 there were 18 thousand 173 health professionals selected from nationals and foreigners.

The ENARM exam will take place from September 27 to 29, 2022.

The Doctor reveals in a video on her Tiktok account what to study in order to pass the ENARM exam It is necessary that you study in detail the specialties of gynecology and pediatrics based on your experience when passing the National Exam for Applicants to Medical Residencies (ENARM).

The National Exam for Applicants to Medical Residencies (ENARM) was created with the aim of enabling general practitioners to study a specialty in Mexico.

The idea was brought from the United States and Europe, regions of the world that began much earlier with admission projects to medical residences than Mexico.

history and recognition The great Austrian surgeon Teodoro Billroth, who implemented them in the mid-19th century, is responsible for creating the first medical residencies.

In April 1942, the first residence in Mexico was inaugurated at the General Hospital from the hand of Don Gustavo Díaz Prada Secretary of health and assistance at that time.

Going back to the video in question, The doctor spoke from her experience to what you should pay more attention to and what you should not neglect for the ENARM exam are the specialties of gynecology and pediatrics.

This giving as advice that you focus on being able to answer the questions of those specialties to answer the most difficult questions of other specialties with complexity such as Internal Medicine.

Finally, he comments that it is also recommended that you study General Medicine with more emphasis, since, having doubts about your answers is where you will be able to recover part of your score.

@andreamaldo97 Reply to @betzoet what other tip or question would you like me to answer? Leave it to me in comments #enarm2022 #medicine ♬ original sound – Andrea Maldonado 👩🏻‍⚕️

Related Notes: