Do you feel hungrier when you lose weight? This says a study

It would seem a contradiction that the fact that lose that fat that you bring more and look healthier, activate all those mechanisms that regulate hunger and satiety, so that in the long run you feel more hungry and with more appetite than ever.

It is as if your body asked you and always wanted to be fat because apparently, looking slimmer and more handsome it is not enough for him and he needs to make you eat more simply, as a survival mechanism.

And so this means that the weight management not only is it favored and regulated by energy consumption and expenditure, but also that the body is undergoing many other and more complex adaptations to resist the changes that lead to weightloss. At the end of the day, your body will always seek homeostasis, that is, maintain balance in all its systems, and even more so when it is subjected to caloric restriction.

Why does your body resist weight loss diets?

This is curious, but a body with a healthy weight will try to stay that way because, let’s say to begin with, that it is the only thing it knows and what works best for it. The same apparently happens with the body of an overweight or obese person, since although it is not their ideal weight or the most beneficial for it, in case there is a loss of kilos as it happens with diets, it will also seek to return to past, that at the end of the day I already had it well assimilated and kept it functional.

An investigation carried out in Norway and published in the American Journal of Physyology, Endocrinology and Metabolismwhich as first world as it is, also has its own obesity rate, with approximately 1 in 4 middle-aged men and 1 in 5 women having a body mass index equal to or greater than 30 kg/m2 according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, was commissioned to study the appetite of 34 obese people who were followed during a program of weight reduction and exercise for two years, in order to investigate why long-term weight maintenance becomes so complicated.