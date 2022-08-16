Discover the perfume used by Leonardo DiCaprio that is ideal for all men – Metro World News

When choosing a fragranceespecially for men, we should not only focus on the notes it brings and the impact it could have on the skin, but we also think about the kind of sensations that its smell evokes.

That is why this time we are talking about the fragrance of one of the most successful men on the planet: Leonardo Dicapriowho has set trends for several decades now with her incredible talent as well as her glamorous presence.

The legendary Oscar-winning actor exudes success, confidence and prestige, and this is surely linked to his favorite fragrance as well, with a extravagant and refreshing scentperfect for summer.

Its about Eau d’Hadrienby Goutal, a perfume that perfectly combines details of the masculine universe with the feminine cosmos, also making it unisex, although it tends to have a preference for the masculine gender.

This perfume, which is also used by another famous actor such as Tom Cruisehas notes centered on citrus fruits such as lemon, full of versatility and elegance. This fragrance is a love letter inspired by an Italian trip, where those of grapefruit and cypress.

The best thing is that its fruity-woody mixture makes it a ideal perfume to go with any outfitwhether on a busy day at work, running from an important meeting to a meal with clients or on any weekend, surrounded by family.

And it is that this unisex perfume that suits men better will make an impact on the people around its user due to the incredible sensation of freshness that its notes provide. Therefore, any man who will win everyone’s eyes and attention with this fragrance worn by the protagonist of the Great Gatsby.