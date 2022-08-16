Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan and Martin Gore reunite in the studio – jenesaispop.com

We share a new edition of our “10 Photos That” section with some of the photos that have amused or surprised us the most on social networks.

Depeche Mode return to the studio: We recently wondered on the JENESAISPOP podcast what future awaits Depeche Mode after the death of one of its pillars, Andy Fletcher. At the moment, it seems that the present of the band is in the studio, where Dave Gahan and Martin Gore have allowed themselves to be photographed. “Finding stability in what we know and love, and focusing on what gives life meaning and purpose,” the group writes.

Katy Perry throws pizzas: Katy continues to offer her ‘PLAY’ concert residency in Las Vegas and has a night off from time to time. In one of them she has been seen happily in a nightclub, throwing pieces of pizza to the public that fall sadly to the ground due to her flaccidity, in what totally looks like a scene taken from her concert… but she doesn’t. it is. It’s Katy being Katy.

Friends Taylor and Selena: One of the strongest friendships in Hollywood seems to be that of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. Both have recently met to celebrate the birthday of the second, who turned 30 on July 22. In the photos, Selena appears giggly as Taylor plays the number three with her fingers, or says OK with her thumb.

The meeting of Rosalía and Chanel: Rosalía’s ‘MOTOMAMI’ tour has left images as iconic as the encounter between Belén Esteban, Pedro Almodóvar and Rosalía herself. Another one captures the meeting between the author of ‘SAOKO’ and Chanel. Are we seeing the future of Spanish music, as well as the present? Very excited to see what Chanel is preparing after ‘Slo Mo’.

Anitta goes through the operating room: Anitta has undergone surgery to undergo surgery for endometriosis, a disease she has suffered since she was 20 years old. Since the post-operative period, she has wanted to send a message of support to the women who suffer from it: «I leave this experience hoping that all women in the world have more access to the diagnosis and understanding of this disease that affects so many people but at the same time which is spoken so little.

The meeting of Nelly Furtado and Dua Lipa: We just saw Nelly Furtado get on stage with Drake in Toronto. These days, the author of ‘Folklore’ has also had the opportunity to meet with Dua Lipa in the aforementioned city, where she spent the ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour.

Dua appointed Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo: Speaking of Dua, the London singer has just been appointed Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo, the city where her parents come from and where she lived for a few years of her life before moving to London. “It is an honor and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world”, she has expressed.

Doja Cat shaves: Doja Cat has decided to shave her hair and eyebrows because she doesn’t “like having hair”. Explain who always wears a wig anyway. As for the eyebrows, shaving is allowing him to draw eyebrow designs as beautiful as the ones shown in the post. On the other hand, the author of ‘Planet Her’ has criticized the “false concern” that her fans have shown for shaving, implying that she needs psychiatric care.

Frank Ocean’s “cock ring”: There is no way that Frank Ocean will release an album, but the singer has launched a curious erotic ring or “cock ring” that costs a whopping $25,000. It’s gold, it’s pretty, yes… and that’s how it looks on a model’s penis that no, it’s not Frank himself, sorry. Very good but we want disc, thanks.

Fran Perea sings in the street: These days a video has gone viral showing Fran Perea singing ‘1 + 1 son 7’, the song by ‘Los Serrano’, unexpectedly in a street karaoke in Madrid. The moment has been plotted by Ángel Villascusa from Cadena Ser, but Perea is delighted.