DC League of Super-Pets: Post-Credits Scene Officially Released

Usually the scenes after the credits, now a great tradition of superhero films, are one of the most anticipated moments of the cinematic vision: however, for once, Warner Bros. has officially released the scene while the film is still in theaters in the States. (and has yet to arrive in some markets, including the Italian one): we are talking about DC League of Super-Petswho in this special scene introduces a new character. Of course this is a small “spoiler” that most likely introduces the probable sequel to the film: nothing that spoils the vision of the film, but be warned.

DC League of Super-Pets is the new animated superheroic film coming to Italian cinemas in September: the peculiarity is that the protagonists are… the four-legged friends of DC superheroes like Superman and Batman. In the original version, the protagonists are voiced by several Hollywood stars: in addition to Dwayne Johnson (Krypto the Super-Dog), we have Diego Luna (Chip), Kevin Hart (Ace), Kate McKinnon (Lulu), Natasha Lyonne (Merton) and Vanessa Bayer (PB). In the Italian version, Lillo will lend his voice to Krypto Superdog while Maccio Capatonda will dub Asso the Bat-Hound.

In “DC League of Super-Pets,” inseparable best friends Krypto Superdog and Superman share the same superpowers and fight crime side-by-side in the city of Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince an improvised group of pets consisting of Ace the Bat-Hound, MP the pot-bellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel, to manage their newly discovered powers and help him. to save the superheroes.

Jared Stern, expert scriptwriter and consultant for the “LEGO” films, makes his debut as an animated film director. The screenplay, written by Stern himself with his longtime collaborator John Whittington, is based on the characters DC and Superman, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is produced by Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Jared Stern. Executive producers are John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Nicholas Stoller, Allison Abbate, Chris Leahy, Sharon Taylor and Courtenay Valenti. Stern’s creative team also includes production designer Kim Taylor and editors David Egan and Jhoanne Reyes. The music is by Steve Jablonsky.

