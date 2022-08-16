date, where to watch, nominees, performances

Tune your voice, choose your best clothes and schedule a nap (now you’ll understand why), because The 38th edition of the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 will be held in the early hours of Sunday, August 28 to Monday, August 29. For those who do not know this event because he lives in another galaxy , music videos released during the previous year are awarded and, most importantly, where your favorite artists get on stage to give us great ‘performances’. This is where moments of pop history came from, such as the kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears.

So let’s create you a very complete guide with everything you need to know about the MTV VMAs, with data as important as the exact date and time of broadcast, where you can see them in Spain, which celebrities will attend the evening and the performances already confirmed that will liven up the night. At the moment, we can tell you that there will be no presenter. But this only means that there will be several ‘celebrities’ who deliver the statuette.

MTV VMAs 2022: when are they, the date and time

The 38th edition will be held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey (Newark). The Spanish schedule will be the morning of August 29, starting at 2 in the morning.

MTV VMAs 2022: where to watch in Spain

The MTV channel, available on different platforms such as Movistar +, Vodafone or Orange, will be responsible for broadcasting the gala. This will start at 2 in the morning, but the red carpet and the preshow will start at 00:30. Now you understand why you should schedule a nap, right?

Pre-show VMAs 2022: early morning from Sunday, August 28 to Monday, August 29 at 00:30 a.m.

VMAs 2022: early morning from Sunday, August 28 to Monday, August 29 at 02:00 a.m.

MTV VMAs 2022: nominees

There are three artists who are named the most in the list of nominees. These are the rappers Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, with seven possible statuettes. Then we have Doja Cat and Harry Styles, followed by Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. The musical milestones that have made them at the top are ‘Industry Baby’, ‘As it was’ or ‘N95’, although other nominated songs are ‘Brutal’ by Olivia Rodrigo or ‘Stay’ by Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi . All these, in addition, are competitors in the biggest prize of the night: ‘Video Of The Year’. Also, Nicki Minaj will take home the ‘Vanguard’ award for her contributions to music in recent times.

MTV VMAs 2022: confirmed performances

Which of these nominated artists will attend the gala? Hopefully everyone, although the 100% confirmed are those who will perform on stage. To the list of BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Måneskin, J Balvin, Marshmellow x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco and Kane Brown (a ‘country’ artist), Lizzo and Anitta join with their viral ‘Envolver’. We are dying to!

The last edition left us moments to remember such as the kisses of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian or the fight with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox involved. We’ll make popcorn in case there’s drama.

