Dani Martín, Camila Cabello, Beyoncé and other singers who have succeeded alone after leaving their groups

It might be risky to start a solo career, but all of these artists decided to go for it themselves, leaving aside a musical group with which they became known and with which they managed to take many joys and successful moments.

Harry Styles

The artist made his first singing debut with his band ‘White Eskimo’, and in 2010 he auditioned as a solo artist for the British show ‘The X Factor’. After being eliminated as a solo artist, re-entered the competitionalong with four other contestants, to form the group that would later become known as ‘One Direction’.

One Direction at the 2014 American Music Awards

Together with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, Harry Styles began recording One Direction’s first album in January 2011, and although together they achieved numerous hits, their journey together did not last longbecause it was in January 2016 when the news broke that the group was breaking up.

Fuel May 12, 2017 when the British singer released his first solo studio album. In a short time his success grew like foam and over the years has been achieving numerous advances in the musical world. In 2019, she released her second solo album ‘Fine Line’, which received good reviews and reached number one position in several countries with record sales.

Harry Styles singing Caroline on the Today show

Her single ‘Watermelon Sugar’ became her first song to reach No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earned her the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance as well as her second Brit Award. He has made his first steps in the cinemalike in the movie ‘Dunkirk’, or in ‘Eternals’.

Robert Williams

It was in 1990 that the musical group Take That emerged, although Robbie Williams was the last to join. The singer appeared at Nigel’s agency after having read the advertisement in a newspaper and after singing a song by Jason Donovan, he became the fifth member of the band.

The group Take That on their visit to Radio 1 in 2010

His time in the musical group did not last long, although it gave him more than one joy, and it was in 1995 when he decided to continue as a soloist, although years later he would collaborate again with the group on the album ‘Progress’ and his corresponding tour, reuniting with his companions despite the fact that internal problems had a lot to do with his departure and the subsequent dissolution of the band.

From the moment he began his solo career, he has achieved numerous musical successes, although without a doubt the album he released in 2002 was the one that catapulted to international fame. The artist’s sales worldwide reach 70 million albums, which places him among the best-selling artists in the world.

Robbie Williams performing at the 2017 Brit Awards

Awarded for his songs, he has won no more and no less than 8 Brit Awards, 2 Grammy Awards3 Ivor Novello, 5 MTV Europe Music Awards, 3 Guinness Records, among other awards.

Beyonce

Beyoncé rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead vocalist for the R&B girl group Destiny’s Child, and the group led by her father became one of the best-selling girl groups in history.

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams: Destiny’s Child at the 2013 Super Bowl

The artist’s stage as a soloist began in 2003 when she released her debut album ‘Dangerously in Love’, although in 2004 they met again to make the album ‘Destiny Fulfilled’. In 2005, to end the group’s career, they released ‘#1’s’, a compilation of all their hits with three new songs. And once this stage is over, the singer has done nothing but grow professionally, being one of the most valued artists in the world.

The three maintain a friendship and cordial relationship, despite the fact that the only one who has achieved recognition has been Beyoncé. In 2014 the performers got together to make the religious song ‘Jesus Say Yes’.

Beyonce at Tidal X in New York

Throughout her career, Beyoncé has won 28 Grammy Awards, has sold nearly 100 million recordings as a solo artist and another 60 million with Destiny’s Child, on the other hand, in 2014 she became the highest paid black artist in the history of music. music. On March 14, 2021 during the Grammy Awards ceremony, she made history by becoming the most awarded female artist in history with a total of 28 awards.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake became one of the best known members of ‘N sync. ‘Justified’ It was the first song outside of the boyband and from there, his success as a soloist has not stopped growing. His tenure with this band lasted 7 years.specifically from 1995 to 2922 and was formed in Florida, at a time when boybands were booming.

NSYNC at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards

The group was made up of Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and JC Chasez, and it was in 2002, after having sold 50 million records and even appearing on The Simpsonswhen they decided to make a break, a break from which they never returned.

The truth is that Timberlake wasted no time and that same year he released his first album, so since then he has combined his work as a singer and dancer with acting. Thanks to the enormous success at the beginning of his tour Solo won two Grammy Awards. To promote she made two tours: one for Europe and Australia.

Justin Timberlake brought the stadium to its feet during his 2018 Super Bowl performance

One of the most controversial moments of his career was his performance during the break of the Super Bowl in 2004 invited by Janet Jackson and accidentally -as they explained- broke the singer’s bra exposed his chest to 140 million viewers.

Camila Hair

The second season of The X Factor USA gave way to the union of girls forming a musical group that was made up of Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Camila Cabello, who signed with Epic Records to release music aimed at North American youth.

Fifth Harmony’s in concert

It was in 2014 when they released their first album called ‘Reflection’, with which they started an extensive tour of the United States. In 2016 they published ‘7/27’ with which they achieved more than 3 billion views on digital platforms. The truth is that Camilla Cabello’s career was rather short-lived, because on December 18, 2016, she announced her departure from her group.

In January 2018, Cabello released her debut album Camila, which debuted at number one in Canada and on the Billboard 200 in the United States. the solo race de la Cubana peaked with the single ‘Havana’, one of the most important of 2018, and since then his career has only grown. In October 2021, ‘Havana’ was certified diamond by the RIAAmaking Cabello the first Hispanic woman to receive this certification

Camila Cabello during her concert in Madrid

In 2021, Cabello made her acting debutplaying the main character in the movie ‘Cinderella’, joining the bandwagon of other artists who, in addition to working in the world of music, have tried their luck in acting.

Daniel Martin

It was in 1999 when Dani Martín led a band called El Canto del Loco, with whom he released several albums and achieved incredible success among teenagers, but despite the fact that they were on the crest of the wave and that their fame had not declined , in September 2009 El Canto del Loco decides to separate, so Dani Martín begins his solo musical career.

The crazy’s song

It is a year later when Dani Martín publishes his first solo single, ’16 añitos’, belonging to his album ‘Pequeño’, and a year later he releases a new album, maintaining his essence and capturing all the attention of the public. but not everything has been singing, because since the dissolution of the group he has alternated his facet as a singer with the interpretive one.

After training for it, she has appeared in the film ‘Sirenas’ by Fernando León de Aranoa, ‘Sin vergüenza’ by Joaquín Oristrell, ‘Sinfín’ by Carlos Villaverde and Manuel Sanabria, ‘Yo soy la Juani’ by Bigas Luna or in ‘Los Broken Embraces’ by Pedro Almodóvar with a small appearance.

Dani Martín singing in ‘El Hormiguero’

He has also participated in television series such as ‘Countdown’, ‘When leaving class’, ‘Policías’, ‘Raquel seeks her place’, ‘Petra Delicado’, ‘Seven lives’, ‘Central Hospital’ or ‘The men Of paco’. Between 2007 and 2008 he starred in a series for the Cuatro television network called ‘Countdown’, in which he played an inspector.

Fergie

It was in 1995 when the hip hop project with Will.I.Am, Apl and Taboo called Black Eyed Peas started in Los Angeles. In 2002 for the recording of the album ‘Elephunk’ they brought in Stacy Ann Ferguson, known since that year as Fergie, to perform the choirs and some feminine parts of the songs. The integration of the singer made the band achieve global success with songs like ‘Where is the love?’, ‘Shut Up’ and ‘Hey Mama’.

The Black Eyed Peas at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards

In 2006 the band announced a hiatus and it was at that time that each of them began their solo projects. Fergie had one of the biggest female albums of 2007 with her album ‘The Dutchess’and strengthened his project as an interpreter. The truth is that her solo career has continued, however, she reunited with his previous group to make joint music again.

In 2017, the singer announced her departure from the group to focus on her musical career and other projects. after fifteen years as part of the group one way or another. Of course, despite the fact that the singer’s beginnings without being part of the musical group were very good, over time things did not go as well as she did.

Fergie at the Rock in Rio Festival 2017

And like many artists, he tried his hand at acting. Fergie has been able to combine her music career with her work as a performer, participating in films like ‘Be Cool’ (2005) or ‘Poseidon’ (2006). Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez also hired the singer for the movie ‘Grindhouse’.