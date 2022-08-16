Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen receives death threats after Darwin Núñez’s expulsion

Núñez will be banned for three matches and will miss Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United next week.

The defender of Crystal Palace, Joachim Andersonsaid he received death threats directed at him and his family after Darwin Nunez of Liverpool headbutted him in a 1-1 Premier League drawon Monday, which resulted in the striker being sent off at Anfield.

The striker received a straight red card after he headed Andersen in the second half with Liverpool after the goal of Wilfried Zaha.

The hosts managed to save a point after the surprising draw of louis diasbut the result leaves Liverpool winless after two games, in 12th place, and fans expressed their frustration by contacting Andersen on Instagram, where he highlighted abusive messages he had received.

“I got maybe 300-400 of these messages last night. I understand you support a team, but have some respect and stop [actuar] like this on the internet,” he said. Andersen before sharing screenshots of the abusive messages and death threats in your inbox.

Darwin Núñez and Joachim Andersen were in a constant battle during the 1-1 draw at Anfield Getty Images

“I hope Instagram and the premier league do something about it.”

Reuters has contacted Instagram for comment.

Meanwhile, the defender Liverpool, Virgil van Dijkhas urged Nunez to learn from his mistake after being sent off on his home debut.

“It definitely has to be controlled,” he said. Van Dijk to reporters after the match. “He has to handle himself. He has to know that these things can happen, especially in the PremierLeague.

“It will be a learning curve for him and hopefully it will never happen again. Obviously he was disappointed and probably with himself as well.”

“But it’s a learning curve and we’ll always have his back. He has our back and he knows it shouldn’t happen again and hopefully it will.”

Nunezwhich was incorporated from the benfica for an initial fee of 75 million euros, he will be suspended for three matches and will miss the Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United next week.

The technician of Liverpool, Jurgen Kloppwho had responded to criticism against Nunez before the match, he now faces a striker crisis with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota out due to injury.



1 Related

“It’s really complicated at a time with injuries and players with little situations and how you handle them and all that kind of stuff,” he said. Klopp in his post-match interview.

“We have to use next week to maybe bring one or two (forwards) back. I’m not sure if we can do that. But now we’ve lost Darwin today. That doesn’t help. Bobby [Firmino] could be ready by next week,” he added.

Information from Reuters was included in this report.